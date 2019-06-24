Romania – EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

SIMILAR ARTICLES
de Mariana Bechir , 24.6.2019
Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU average (49 deaths per one million Europeans), according to the annual report of the European Transport Safety Council, which monitors the situation in 32 states, not just in the EU.
Among member states, only Romania and Bulgaria have a road death rate that exceeds 50 deaths per million inhabitants, with the note that those from the south of the Danube are quickly moving toward the far-off European average – while we have decreased modestly, from 98 deaths in 2017, Bulgarians have consistently reduced the number of victims from 96 deaths per one million inhabitants, in 2017, to 87 in 2018.
The report also mentions Bulgaria as one of the countries with the most significant reductions (10%) compared to 2017, after Slovakia (17%), Israel (13%), Slovenia (12%) and Lithuania (11%).
Last year, 25,047 people died in road accidents in Europe, only 1% less than in the previous year, and in the last five years, the number of fatalities has fallen by 4% in the EU.
This rhythm disqualifies the possibility of reaching the target set for 2020: between 2010 and 2020, there should have been a halving of the rate, from 64 deaths to one million inhabitants, but in 2019 it is only 43.
Norway was also in 2018 the leader of the ranking, with the lowest road death rate (20 deaths per one million inhabitants), followed by Switzerland and the United Kingdom, with less than 27.5 deaths per one million inhabitants.Ireland, which has changed its legislation and punished more harshly drivers under the influence of alcohol is the example of 2018, according to the report.
In Romania, this year, a law has been passed in the Parliament that prohibits the placement of radar equipment that is not located in visible places, which means that radars cannot be hidden any longer in curves, etc. Pistol type mobile gadgets for measuring the speed are used at a maximum distance of 10 meters.
