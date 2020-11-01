fbpx Modifica setari cookieuri

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Covid effect on jobs in the EU: Romania among the least affected countries in Q2 – 2020

Romania was among the least affected EU member states in Q2 2020 in terms of temporary layoffs, reduced working hours or job losses, according to… Mai mult

Eurostat data: Romania managed poorly good times but performed well when came to the end of its rope

Romania had in the second quarter of 2020 the fourth-lowest increase in public debt relative to GDP among the EU Member States compared to the… Mai mult

Government attacked the Mobility Package at the CJEU, arguing that European legislation affects Romanian companies

The Romanian Government notified, on Friday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) with three actions in the annulment of the problematic Mobility… Mai mult

Finance Ministry announces payment incentives for budget obligations outstanding after the state of emergency announcement

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) proposes to regulate a simplified alternative procedure for granting a payment rescheduling of up to 12 months, for the… Mai mult

IMF improved its forecast for Romania: 4.8% decrease in 2020 and 4.6 % increase next year

Romania’s economy will contract by 4.8% of GDP this year, according to the revised forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a slightly more optimistic… Mai mult

Castex-Orban meeting in Paris – a new roadmap of France-Romania partnership. Orano company comes to Cernavoda

de Iulian Soare , 1.11.2020

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he has signed with his French counterpart, Jean Castex, the roadmap on the partnership between Romania and France for next 4 years, which aims at strengthening the cooperation in the economic, defence, energy fields as well as in – infrastructure, agriculture, communications and culture.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban began a two-day visit to Paris on Monday, accompanied by the foreign minister, the economy minister, national defence minister and agriculture minister.

Orano, French partner in Cernavoda project

The head of the Romanian Government stated after the meeting with his French counterpart that a declaration of intent on the cooperation in the civil nuclear field was signed, “aimed at collaborating with strategic partners in building nuclear 3 and 4 and reactor modernization repairs in Reactor 1, within a broader framework with strategic partners”.

Ludovic Orban also said that Nuclearelectrica has signed an agreement with Orano, a French company.

Romania and the USA signed an intergovernmental agreement two weeks ago for the construction of Units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda Power Plant, for the upgrading of Unit 1 and the cooperation on various levels in the civil nuclear field in Romania. At that time, the Minister of Economy announced that in addition to the USA, Canada and France would join the project.

Romania’s accession to Schengen, objective of the Strategic Partnership

“We have introduced important objectives for Romania in the Strategic Partnership, such as the accession to Schengen Area, the accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, having a guarantee of support from France for the objectives we pursue,” Prime Minister Orban announced during a conference organized on Monday evening at the Romanian Embassy to Paris.

Topics of the day in military cooperation

“In terms of military cooperation, we have addressed current issues such as the contract regarding the corvettes. We also presented our point of view on that. There have been several lawsuits filed by a competitor against the contract award decision taken by the tender commission. As soon as this litigation will end in court, from our point of view, we are ready to sign the contract, as for us is extremely important to sign and implement this contract, the construction of the four corvettes, which are extremely important within Romania’s strategic device at the Black Sea.

We appreciate the interest in participating in the endowment program, but of course, there are competitive procedures in many of the endowment programs in which the quality of the offer counts and the decisions are made based on these offers submitted”, Ludovic Orban also stated.

Joint projects in agriculture

The Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, specified that he discussed with his French counterpart, among others, about the Common Agricultural Policy and the Green Deal.

“At the meeting with my French counterpart, I addressed two sets of issues. The first referred to the negotiations on the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the new strategic program that each country is now drawing up and the way we integrate the Commission’s strategies on biodiversity, the “farm to fork” strategy and the Green Deal.

We have some priorities where France can help us, namely, we want to strengthen the family farm. France has a long tradition. We agreed to use this very good experience, as well as a collaboration on technical education and agricultural research.

Tomorrow, two of my colleagues, secretaries of state, will come to France, because we want to develop a network of warehouses with Romanian products, similar to the French system,” he stated.

Ludovic Orban: Personal attack against President Macron is not acceptable

Prime Minister Orban said on Monday in Paris that he assured his French counterpart, Jean Castex, of Romania’s compassion and solidarity, after the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty by a terrorist.

Ludovic Orban said personal attacks, such as that launched by Turkish leader Recep Erdogan against French President Emmanuel Macron, are not acceptable and crisis moments must be overcome through dialogue.

“I wish good luck to my counterpart. We assured Prime Minister Castex of all our compassion and solidarity after the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty by a terrorist.

Romania and France are united. We expressed our solidarity with France in respecting our fundamental values ​​and the importance of a space in which freedom of expression and conscience is protected from violence and censorship.

Personal attacks targeting a head of state such as that recently subjected to President Emmanuel Macron are not acceptable from our point of view. Mutual respect between partners and allies is essential and differences of approach or crisis moments must be overcome through constructive dialogue and mutual respect,” said Ludovic Orban in his speech when welcomed by Prime Minister of France.

Mergeți în homepage ›
Publicat la data de 1.11.2020

Lăsați un comentariu


NEWS

New Renault boss: “Dacia is a miracle. It's time for the brand to flourish"

Luca de Meo (foto), the new general manager (CEO) of Renault group, considers that Dacia project proved to be a miracle and that no one… Mai mult

Pentagon transforms Campia Turzii unit into a NATO air hub at the Black Sea

A former Soviet airbase in central Romania could become a hub for US Air Force operations in south-eastern Europe, where the Pentagon is seeking to… Mai mult

Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved to terminate negotiations with Chinese for building reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda

Nuclearelectrica's Board of Directors has been mandated to initiate proceedings to terminate negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), as well as legal effects… Mai mult

Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level

"Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold" - is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult

Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well

Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult

Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros

GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult

Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult

Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA

(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult

Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult

IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published

The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult

Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states

Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult

Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks

The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult

Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult

Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult

Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals

Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult

ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes

The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult