SIMILAR ARTICLES
Castex-Orban meeting in Paris – a new roadmap of France-Romania partnership. Orano company comes to Cernavoda
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he has signed with his French counterpart, Jean Castex, the roadmap on the partnership between Romania and… Mai mult›
Eurostat data: Romania managed poorly good times but performed well when came to the end of its rope
Romania had in the second quarter of 2020 the fourth-lowest increase in public debt relative to GDP among the EU Member States compared to the… Mai mult›
Government attacked the Mobility Package at the CJEU, arguing that European legislation affects Romanian companies
The Romanian Government notified, on Friday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) with three actions in the annulment of the problematic Mobility… Mai mult›
Finance Ministry announces payment incentives for budget obligations outstanding after the state of emergency announcement
The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) proposes to regulate a simplified alternative procedure for granting a payment rescheduling of up to 12 months, for the… Mai mult›
IMF improved its forecast for Romania: 4.8% decrease in 2020 and 4.6 % increase next year
Romania’s economy will contract by 4.8% of GDP this year, according to the revised forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a slightly more optimistic… Mai mult›
Covid effect on jobs in the EU: Romania among the least affected countries in Q2 – 2020
de Marin Pana , 1.11.2020
Romania was among the least affected EU member states in Q2 2020 in terms of temporary layoffs, reduced working hours or job losses, according to the analysis published by Eurostat.
The consequences of Covid19 pandemic varied significantly from one country to another, the most affected being Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Ireland and Greece.
Infographic, below: Share of temporary redundant workers / reduced working hours in Q2 2020
Infographic, below: Share of workers who lost their jobs in Q2 2020
The highest job related risks were in the hotel and catering industry. The most affected were temporary workers, young people between 16 and 24 years old and people with low professional skills.
The latter, also found below the relative poverty threshold in each EU state, were affected by a higher percentage than the national average.
Infographic, below: Probability of job loss in Q2 2020 by income level
Infographic, below: Probability of job loss by income level in the EU countries, Q2 2020
Romania ranked third in the top of the lowest probabilities of job loss (by less than 3% in all income categories), after the Czech Republic and Slovakia and slightly better than Denmark, Bulgaria and Poland.
Also, the gap between those with high incomes and those with low incomes was at a relatively low level and countries where this phenomenon was sharp are Spain, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Finland.