Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu – Pitesti highway

de Vladimir Ionescu , 28.10.2019

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project “Construction of Sibiu – Pitesti highway”, Sections 1, 4 and 5 “, submitted by CNAIR, as the beneficiary of the non-reimbursable financing allocated under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020.

The request and the project have been sent to the European Commission, says a press release from the ministry, quoted by Agerpres.

In stage 1, for which the financing is requested, 53,58 motorway kilometres will be built, including 6 road nodes, 28 bridges and crossings, 10 viaducts, 1 tunnel, 1 short-term parking, 2 service spaces, 3 maintenance and coordination centres.

The time savings achieved as a result of the construction of Sibiu – Pitesti Highway sections 1, 4 and 5 will be of 57 minutes/car and 54 minutes/heavy vehicle.

The project, in its entirety, has a length of 122.11 km and is divided into 5 sections that cross 3 counties: Sibiu, Valcea and Arges.

The total value of the project is 1,334,389,643.74 euros and will be financed through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020 as follows: 85% of the total eligible amount approved, respectively 875,548,843.35 euros will be provided from the Cohesion Fund, and the remaining financing which amounts to 458,840,800.39 euros will be provided from the state budget.

The implementation period of the project is 103 months, starting 16.06.2015 and ending on 31.12.2023.