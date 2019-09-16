Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

de Vladimir Ionescu , 16.9.2019

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a Europa FM Barometer published on Monday, conducted by IMAS.

IMAS study also shows that over 60% of respondents say they would advise young people not to leave the country.

Europa FM Barometer, carried out by IMAS and commissioned by Europa FM radio station, was aimed at finding out the public perception of the reasons why some young people choose to leave Romania.

When asked what they would say to a young person thinking about leaving the country, most respondents (61.2%) would tell them this is not a good decision, while 33.9% would suggest exactly the opposite – that it is a good decision to leave Romania for good.

With Europe FM Barometer we wanted to find out the reasons why young people could decide to leave the country for good. Thus, when asked “what do you think it is the main reason why some young people make the decision to leave Romania for good”, most of them (31.3) point to “the lack of trust in authorities” and “corruption”.

The survey was conducted between August 5 and 28, 2019 – on a sample of 1010 people over 18 years of age. The sample error is +/- 3.1%.

Europa FM Barometer

No matter whether you have children or not, what would you tell a young man or woman who wants to leave Romania for good? (unique answer, values from the chart represent percentages)

That it is a good decision

I don’t know That it is not a good decision

What do you think it is the main reason why some young people make the decision to leave Romania for good? (unique answer, values from the chart represent percentages)

Lack of trust in authorities/ Corruption

Low living standards

Lack of jobs

Lack of infrastructure- roads, hospitals, schools, etc.

There is no chance for a career advance

Other reason

Don’t know/don’t answer

