SIMILAR ARTICLES
Massive increase in import of electricity, stimulated by government policy: 38% in first five months. Trend continues
Romania imported 38% more electricity in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period of 2018, according to the most recent… Mai mult›
IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published
The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult›
Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks
The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult›
Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states
Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult›
Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor
French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor’s Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult›
Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania
de Vladimir Ionescu , 16.9.2019
Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a Europa FM Barometer published on Monday, conducted by IMAS.
IMAS study also shows that over 60% of respondents say they would advise young people not to leave the country.
Europa FM Barometer, carried out by IMAS and commissioned by Europa FM radio station, was aimed at finding out the public perception of the reasons why some young people choose to leave Romania.
When asked what they would say to a young person thinking about leaving the country, most respondents (61.2%) would tell them this is not a good decision, while 33.9% would suggest exactly the opposite – that it is a good decision to leave Romania for good.
With Europe FM Barometer we wanted to find out the reasons why young people could decide to leave the country for good. Thus, when asked “what do you think it is the main reason why some young people make the decision to leave Romania for good”, most of them (31.3) point to “the lack of trust in authorities” and “corruption”.
The survey was conducted between August 5 and 28, 2019 – on a sample of 1010 people over 18 years of age. The sample error is +/- 3.1%.
*
Europa FM Barometer
No matter whether you have children or not, what would you tell a young man or woman who wants to leave Romania for good? (unique answer, values from the chart represent percentages)
That it is a good decision
I don’t know That it is not a good decision
What do you think it is the main reason why some young people make the decision to leave Romania for good? (unique answer, values from the chart represent percentages)
Lack of trust in authorities/ Corruption
Low living standards
Lack of jobs
Lack of infrastructure- roads, hospitals, schools, etc.
There is no chance for a career advance
Other reason
Don’t know/don’t answer
*