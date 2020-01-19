SIMILAR ARTICLES

EBRD investments in Romania have decreased by EUR 174 million in the last two years

de Adrian N Ionescu , 19.1.2020

Romania fell 3 places to the 10th position in the ranking of largest investments made by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), after a decline in 2019 to EUR 371.67 million.

In the last two years, the volume of loans EBRD granted to Romania has decreased by EUR 174.2 million.

Last year, our country has been surpassed by Belarus, Serbia and Uzbekistan, according to the latest data published by the bank.

The EBRD is the main institutional investor in our country, with investments of over EUR 8.6 billion. In 2019, the bank’s active projects were 22, of which 7 were signed last year another one was added in January 2020.

*

  • Largest EBRD investment
  • Country                       2019 investment (million euro)

*

EBRD President came to Bucharest and met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the Ministers of Economy and Energy, Health and Transport, Infrastructure and Communications.

Permanent need of reforms

The head of EBRD also was in Romania last September, when he asked Romanian authorities to intensify the reforms that would lead to unlocking the infrastructure development.

“In order to support the economic growth and help the convergence of income levels with those from more advanced economies in the EU, the country needs major investments to expand, modernize and maintain the infrastructure. The EBRD is interested in financing investment projects in road and rail infrastructure and helping the privatization of state-owned enterprises,” said back then Suma Chakrabarti.

The EBRD repeated the call for the reforms needed in Romania in the “Transition Report 2019-20”, published in November last year.

The additional reforms for better governance must be prioritized in Romania, especially those addressing the inefficiency of government bureaucracy, says the report mentioned.

New reforms for strengthening good governance should be implemented. The progress in this area would help alleviate the concerns about the independence of the judiciary and the government’s anti-corruption commitment,” says the chapter dedicated to Romania in the “Transition Report 2019-20”.

19.1.2020

