SIMILAR ARTICLES

Reversed trend in mutual funds: Romanians invested more money than they withdrew. They look for funds with government bonds

Net subscriptions in Romanian mutual funds (the difference between invested and withdrawn amounts) became again positive in 2019 after they had been negative in 2018.… Mai mult

4.9% – Romania’s spectacular public deficit in Q3. 2 times more than anyone else in the EU

Romania managed again to stand out at the EU level by recording the highest level of the public deficit in the third quarter of 2019,… Mai mult

Again -7.7% (!) in industrial production: 6th consecutive month with a negative result

According to data provided by INS, in November 2019 Romania recorded a new alarming decrease in monthly industrial production at the level of the negative… Mai mult

12.6% of Romanian children and young people under 20 live abroad

Almost 600,000 Romanian children and young people aged between 0 and 19 years, that is 12.6% of the total Romanian people in this age group,… Mai mult

Document / PNL Government Program for next year

On Thursday, the appointed Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban, presented to colleagues from the National Office the document that he will submit to the Parliament, which… Mai mult

Cronicile

Romgaz has started exploitation of richest onshore gas deposits discovered in 30 years

de Adrian N Ionescu , 10.2.2020

Romgaz (SNG) announced the start of production in the deep area of Caragele deposit (Buzau), the biggest discovered in the last 30 years and one of the few new ones put into commercial service in the last period.

Probe “77 Rosetti” confirmed, during the operation, the discovery initially announced at depths of over 4,000 meters within Caragele structural ensemble, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company planned that, depending on the results of research probes, the estimated daily production of the deposit to reach 1.7 million cubic meters per day by 2020. Estimated reserves of the deposit are of about 6 billion cubic meters.

“77 Rosetti” probe, along with two others, recently put into operation in the medium depth area of Caragele structure, will pump daily over 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent (over 544,000 cubic meters).

“The three probes offer a new perspective to Caragele structure, with an increase of its daily production by about 30%, which has led to a total production of the company by 1.4% higher in January,” says the source mentioned.

Romgaz natural gas production fell by half compared to 1997, at a fast pace until 2005, to 6.3 billion cubic meters and slower, to 5.3 billion cubic meters in 2018, according to company’s reports.

The company says it managed to limit the annual rate of the natural decline in gas production to a maximum 1.4% between 2013 and 2014, following the “program for rehabilitating the main mature deposits”.

Total hydrocarbons production of 34 million boe in 2019 was by 0.8% lower and the electricity production by more than 49% compared to 2018, down to 590.1 GWh, due to the delay in finalizing the modernization of Iernut power plant.

Mergeți în homepage ›
Publicat la data de 10.2.2020

Lăsați un comentariu


NEWS

Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult

Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA

(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult

Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult

IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published

The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult

Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states

Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult

Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks

The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult

Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult

Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult

Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals

Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult

ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes

The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult

Romania loses competition for a seat at UN Security Council. MAE Excuse: Campaign started too late

Romania lost to Estonia in the final vote to get the non-permanent member position within the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021. On Friday,… Mai mult

Business internationalization / eMAG makes a step to entry five new international markets and targets a business of EUR 2 billion

eMAG hopes to get the opinion of the Hungarian Competition Council over the next two months for the acquisition of Extreme Digital, the market leader… Mai mult

"At a distance from books": 85,000 teachers (one third of educational staff) are graduates of distance learning

Approximately 85,000 teachers are graduates of distance learning (ID) programs, Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu said at a meeting with school inspectors from Caras-Severin County. The… Mai mult