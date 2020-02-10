Romgaz has started exploitation of richest onshore gas deposits discovered in 30 years

de Adrian N Ionescu , 10.2.2020

Romgaz (SNG) announced the start of production in the deep area of Caragele deposit (Buzau), the biggest discovered in the last 30 years and one of the few new ones put into commercial service in the last period.

Probe “77 Rosetti” confirmed, during the operation, the discovery initially announced at depths of over 4,000 meters within Caragele structural ensemble, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company planned that, depending on the results of research probes, the estimated daily production of the deposit to reach 1.7 million cubic meters per day by 2020. Estimated reserves of the deposit are of about 6 billion cubic meters.

“77 Rosetti” probe, along with two others, recently put into operation in the medium depth area of Caragele structure, will pump daily over 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent (over 544,000 cubic meters).

“The three probes offer a new perspective to Caragele structure, with an increase of its daily production by about 30%, which has led to a total production of the company by 1.4% higher in January,” says the source mentioned.

Romgaz natural gas production fell by half compared to 1997, at a fast pace until 2005, to 6.3 billion cubic meters and slower, to 5.3 billion cubic meters in 2018, according to company’s reports.

The company says it managed to limit the annual rate of the natural decline in gas production to a maximum 1.4% between 2013 and 2014, following the “program for rehabilitating the main mature deposits”.

Total hydrocarbons production of 34 million boe in 2019 was by 0.8% lower and the electricity production by more than 49% compared to 2018, down to 590.1 GWh, due to the delay in finalizing the modernization of Iernut power plant.