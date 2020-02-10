SIMILAR ARTICLES
Reversed trend in mutual funds: Romanians invested more money than they withdrew. They look for funds with government bonds
Net subscriptions in Romanian mutual funds (the difference between invested and withdrawn amounts) became again positive in 2019 after they had been negative in 2018.… Mai mult›
4.9% – Romania’s spectacular public deficit in Q3. 2 times more than anyone else in the EU
Romania managed again to stand out at the EU level by recording the highest level of the public deficit in the third quarter of 2019,… Mai mult›
Again -7.7% (!) in industrial production: 6th consecutive month with a negative result
According to data provided by INS, in November 2019 Romania recorded a new alarming decrease in monthly industrial production at the level of the negative… Mai mult›
12.6% of Romanian children and young people under 20 live abroad
Almost 600,000 Romanian children and young people aged between 0 and 19 years, that is 12.6% of the total Romanian people in this age group,… Mai mult›
Document / PNL Government Program for next year
On Thursday, the appointed Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban, presented to colleagues from the National Office the document that he will submit to the Parliament, which… Mai mult›
Romgaz has started exploitation of richest onshore gas deposits discovered in 30 years
de Adrian N Ionescu , 10.2.2020
Romgaz (SNG) announced the start of production in the deep area of Caragele deposit (Buzau), the biggest discovered in the last 30 years and one of the few new ones put into commercial service in the last period.
Probe “77 Rosetti” confirmed, during the operation, the discovery initially announced at depths of over 4,000 meters within Caragele structural ensemble, according to a statement issued by the company.
The company planned that, depending on the results of research probes, the estimated daily production of the deposit to reach 1.7 million cubic meters per day by 2020. Estimated reserves of the deposit are of about 6 billion cubic meters.
“77 Rosetti” probe, along with two others, recently put into operation in the medium depth area of Caragele structure, will pump daily over 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent (over 544,000 cubic meters).
“The three probes offer a new perspective to Caragele structure, with an increase of its daily production by about 30%, which has led to a total production of the company by 1.4% higher in January,” says the source mentioned.
Romgaz natural gas production fell by half compared to 1997, at a fast pace until 2005, to 6.3 billion cubic meters and slower, to 5.3 billion cubic meters in 2018, according to company’s reports.
The company says it managed to limit the annual rate of the natural decline in gas production to a maximum 1.4% between 2013 and 2014, following the “program for rehabilitating the main mature deposits”.
Total hydrocarbons production of 34 million boe in 2019 was by 0.8% lower and the electricity production by more than 49% compared to 2018, down to 590.1 GWh, due to the delay in finalizing the modernization of Iernut power plant.