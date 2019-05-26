Rhythm of commercial vehicle registration increases 3 times faster in Romania than EU average

de Adrian N Ionescu , 26.5.2019

Today, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) announced the status of commercial vehicle registrations in EU member states + EFTA in April and cumulated after the first four months of 2019.

According to these data, in April 2019 commercial vehicle registrations in the EU (27; those for Malta are not available) were 7.8% higher than in the similar month of 2018 (the highest monthly increase in the last year).

Broken down, in April 2019, the group of EU 15 countries increased by 7.9% compared to April 2018, while new entrants (EU12 – excluding Malta) had a 7.1% increase. In this favourable context, Romania recorded in April 2019 an increase of 21.6% compared to the similar month of 2018.

As a result, in the first four months of 2019, there was an overall increase (EU27) of 5.8%. Broken down, the EU 15 group increased by 5.6% in 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, while new entrants (EU12 – without Malta) increased by 7.9%.

Countries with the largest sales of commercial vehicles after four months are France, UK and Germany, all three of them with volumes exceeding 130,000 units and totalling over 53% of the entire EU market. In this context, Romania, with 9,118 units, registered a 9.6% increase in 2019.

Within these figures, we have the segment of light commercial vehicles (LCVs <3.5t) which recorded an 8.4% increase in April 2019 compared to the same month of 2018. As a result, in the first 4 months of 2019, this segment has a total increase of 5.9% in the EU as a whole (5.5% EU15 and 10.9% EU12). Romania records in this segment a decrease of 2.6% for the whole period of 4 months.