de Adrian N Ionescu , 26.5.2019
Today, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) announced the status of commercial vehicle registrations in EU member states + EFTA in April and cumulated after the first four months of 2019.
According to these data, in April 2019 commercial vehicle registrations in the EU (27; those for Malta are not available) were 7.8% higher than in the similar month of 2018 (the highest monthly increase in the last year).
Broken down, in April 2019, the group of EU 15 countries increased by 7.9% compared to April 2018, while new entrants (EU12 – excluding Malta) had a 7.1% increase. In this favourable context, Romania recorded in April 2019 an increase of 21.6% compared to the similar month of 2018.
As a result, in the first four months of 2019, there was an overall increase (EU27) of 5.8%. Broken down, the EU 15 group increased by 5.6% in 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, while new entrants (EU12 – without Malta) increased by 7.9%.
Countries with the largest sales of commercial vehicles after four months are France, UK and Germany, all three of them with volumes exceeding 130,000 units and totalling over 53% of the entire EU market. In this context, Romania, with 9,118 units, registered a 9.6% increase in 2019.
Rhythm of commercial vehicle registration increases 3 times faster in Romania than EU average
