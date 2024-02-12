Productivity per employee in the economy – trade exceeds industry

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics from the Structural Survey on enterprises active in industry construction, trade and market services, trade activities remain the most profitable in terms of productivity measured as Gross Value Added (GVA) per employee with RON 166,629/employee. Compared to the national economy average, commercial activity productivity is 14% higher. The collected data concerns all of 2022.

Next in line is industry, with a productivity of RON 156,816 per employee, 7% higher than the national average, followed by market services (RON 134,613/employee, -8% respectively).

The explanation for the below-average position is also provided by the fact that the services sector is host to the largest number of employees (1.56 million out of a total of 4.12 million employees).

Construction is at the end of the ranking, with only RON 75,017/employee, 17% below the average.

The evolution of industry productivity in recent years was influenced by the pandemic that reached a peak in 2020, characterized by production contraction and very low prices in the energy field, while 2022 brought on the climax of the energy crisis and prices surge that shot up value indicators. Subsequently, energy field productivity influenced the entire sector in 2022, resulting in a productivity hike of 7% above the average.

Below, productivity – gross value added per employee in several economy sectors:

Given the analyzed period, trade productivity peaked in 2021, when it climbed to 19% above the average, while in 2022 the difference dropped to 14%.

Construction productivity increased in 2022 compared to the previous year, the difference from the average narrowing to -17%, from -21% in 2021. This is explained by the increase in investments and in the value of works carried out, especially in infrastructure – that is to say, in large-scale public works.

The productivity decrease of up to 8% in services compared to the average is explained by the rise in the number of employees in this sector by 10.5% in 2022 compared to 2019, while the total number of employees in trade companies remained relatively constant (4.02 million employees).

