fbpx Modifica setari cookieuri

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level

“Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold” – is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult

Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well

Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult

Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros

GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult

Green Deal / New, additional European funds for Romania – negotiation position assumed by MEP Siegfried Muresan

The transition to a green economy needs to be supported by new, additional European funds, distinct from Romania’s allocations from the future EU multiannual budget.… Mai mult

EBRD investments in Romania have decreased by EUR 174 million in the last two years

Romania fell 3 places to the 10th position in the ranking of largest investments made by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), after… Mai mult

Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved to terminate negotiations with Chinese for building reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda

de Adrian N Ionescu , 22.6.2020

Nuclearelectrica’s Board of Directors has been mandated to initiate proceedings to terminate negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), as well as legal effects regarding the memorandum of understanding concluded in 2015 for building and operating units 3 and 4 of CNE Cernavoda, writes Agerpres. The initiator was the majority shareholder, namely the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment.

The decision was taken on Friday, within the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (OGMS) and provides for the abrogation of the Strategy for continuing CNE Cernavoda Units 3 and 4 Project by organizing an investor selection procedure (2014) as well as the revised Strategy for continuing CNE Cernavoda Units 3 and 4 Project by organizing an investor selection procedure (2018), is mentioned in a document published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s website.

Also, the OGMS decided to authorize SNN Board of Directors “to initiate the procedures/steps/actions regarding the termination of negotiations with CGN, as well as the termination of legal effects (by agreement between parties, denunciation, etc.) of the following documents: “Memorandum of Understanding for building, operating and decommissioning of CNE Cernavoda Units 3 and 4 (MoU), and respectively the Investor Agreement in the preliminary form”.

Last but not least, it was decided to authorize SNN Board of Directors to initiate the necessary steps for the analysis and crystallization of strategic options regarding the construction of new capacities for producing electricity from nuclear sources.

Investments of RON 2.3 billion in the next five years

According to the document, during the meeting it was approved the SNN Investment Strategy for the period July 1, 2020 – July 1, 2025, developed in accordance with the Order of the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA), strategy containing investment projects to be carried out between July 1, 2020 – July 1, 2025, the modernizations of currently operating assets, as well as the deadlines assumed, the estimated cost for each investment and indicated sources of financing.

The estimated value of investment projects, related to the period 2020-2025, according to the strategy and stages of implementation is RON 2.29 billion“, the report published on BVB mentions.

Regarding the future actions, respectively the steps to continue Units 3 and 4 Project, in compliance with the obligations related to the listed company status and Articles of Incorporation, SNN will inform and submit to its shareholders’ vote any such initiative, in full transparency of the way of managing responsibilities of SNN statutory bodies.

At the end of last month, the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, indicated that the current collaboration with the Chinese company for building Reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda started seven years ago, a time during which no progress was made, so it was not possible to go any further.

The Romanian state resumed in mid-2017negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Corporation on building CANDU 6 reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda, with an installed capacity of 700 MW each. The partnership between Nuclearelectrica and the Chinese group began in November 2015 by signing a memorandum worth EUR 6.5 billion for developing reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda.

Nuclearelectrica is under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, with the state holding 82.4959% of the shares, Fondul Proprietatea – 9.0903% and other shareholders – 8.4138%, following the company’s listing on the stock exchange.

With its two operating units, SNN covers approximately 20% of the total Romanian production from units with the possibility for dispatching operations.

Mergeți în homepage ›
Publicat la data de 22.6.2020

Lăsați un comentariu


NEWS

Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved to terminate negotiations with Chinese for building reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda

Nuclearelectrica's Board of Directors has been mandated to initiate proceedings to terminate negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), as well as legal effects… Mai mult

Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level

"Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold" - is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult

Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well

Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult

Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros

GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult

Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult

Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA

(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult

Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult

IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published

The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult

Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states

Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult

Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks

The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult

Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult

Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult

Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals

Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult

ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes

The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult

Romania loses competition for a seat at UN Security Council. MAE Excuse: Campaign started too late

Romania lost to Estonia in the final vote to get the non-permanent member position within the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021. On Friday,… Mai mult

Business internationalization / eMAG makes a step to entry five new international markets and targets a business of EUR 2 billion

eMAG hopes to get the opinion of the Hungarian Competition Council over the next two months for the acquisition of Extreme Digital, the market leader… Mai mult