fbpx Modifica setari cookieuri

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Romania-US agreement for nuclear cooperation – endorsed by the European Commission

The intergovernmental agreement between the United States and Romania in the nuclear-civil cooperation field has received the European Commission’s approval, and Romania will start construction… Mai mult

Open registration: ONLINE CONFERENCE Deposit-return system in Romania, from concept to implementation, November 24

A system which can save Romania from the packages waste and, at the same time, can ensure fulfillment of obligations in the field towards the… Mai mult

Romanian Leu, koruna, zloty and forint in pandemic: a comparison in terms of stability and its effects

Romanian Leu was much more stable during the pandemic than the currencies of Central European countries with a similar exchange rate regime, the Czech Republic,… Mai mult

Black Sea natural gas: Exploitation in Neptune Deep perimeter could start by 2025 – estimation by Ministry of Economy

Offshore perimeters in the Black Sea The Ministry of Economy would be satisfied if the exploitation of natural gas in Neptun Deep perimeter in the… Mai mult

Covid effect on jobs in the EU: Romania among the least affected countries in Q2 – 2020

Romania was among the least affected EU member states in Q2 2020 in terms of temporary layoffs, reduced working hours or job losses, according to… Mai mult

GDP 2020 estimate – reduced for the third time in the official forecast. Remarks

de Marin Pana , 23.11.2020

The GDP 2020 estimate has been reduced for the third time in a row in the so-called Preliminary Autumn Forecast for the budget amendment published by the specialised National Commission. From an economic result of RON 1,141.4 billion according to the estimate issued in February, we went to RON 1,082.1 billion in April’s estimate, to RON 1,058.0 billion in August and now we reached RON 1,050.5 billion.

This is to be the reference value for the macroeconomic indicators relative to GDP for the current year and the starting point for 2021budget construction. To be noted, from the mix between the increase by RON 5 billion in the numerator (from -91 billion to RON –96 billion) and the decrease by (additional) RON 7.5 billion in the denominator, the planned deficit for 2020 was revised from -8.6% to -9.1% of GDP.

It should be noted that, given the current uncertainties generated by the evolution of the pandemic, the forecast horizon has decreased significantly, from 2023 in the document presented in February, to only 2021. As well as the first time formulation of a “preliminary” autumn version which leaves room for further revisions, if the regular autumn forecast will also be issued.

Beyond the hypotheses of economic recovery in V, W, L or another alphabetical form, it would be necessary, based on CNSP data, the remark that an important evolution in the structure of the economy will follow. Thus, if we report the results to the formation of gross value added (GVA) between 2021 and 2018, we can see a significant decline in traditional sectors such as manufacturing (-5%, with a possible return only in 2022) and agriculture (- 16.6%, namely one-sixth less).

*

  • Year
  • GDP growth
  • GVA manufacturing
  • GVA agriculture
  • GVA constructions
  • GVA services
  • Final consumption
  • Private consumption
  • Government consumption

*

The expected recovery is massively based on the constructions sector (+ 36.4% as says the forecast, but let’s see if the effective demand in the field will maintain, despite the increase in the threshold for applying the reduced VAT rate to about EUR 140,000) and on the advance of services (+ 6.3%, but let’s see how the demand will evolve).

It should also be noted that, if GDP were to be higher in 2021 compared to 2018 by about four percentage points, consumption is expected to rise by eight percentage points. Which raises the main question from where the difference between production and consumption will be covered and especially with what subsequent costs.

Of course, the pandemic explains (although not alone, see the increases in pensions and salaries) the more pronounced pace of government consumption (+ 14.2%) compared to the private consumption (+ 6.7%). But it does not explain why we continue to systematically consume more than we produce and why the gap is continuously increasing.

As we can see from the foreign projection when trade relations expand, exports increase less than imports and when they contract, exports fall more than imports. Hence a gap of over ten percentage points in the evolution of only three of them at the level of goods and services, as well as the finding that in 2021 we will export fewer goods than in 2018 but we will import by 6.5% more.

*

  • Year
  • Goods and services exports
  • Goods and services imports
  • FOB exports of goods
  • CIF imports of goods

*

Therefore, it is not surprising that the trade balance would deteriorate from EUR -17.3 billion in 2019 to EUR 18.7 billion this year and EUR 21.3 billion in 2021 and the current account deficit will return to about EUR 10.5 billion next year, after a temporary decline to EUR 10 billion this year, in the context of declining trade relations.

And this development will put pressure on the exchange rate, although the devaluation against the euro will indirectly be tempered by the declining trajectory of inflation (from 3.83% annual average in 2019 to 2.7% for the current year and 2.3 % in 2021, with the note on the return at the end exactly to the median value of the target range, respectively 2.5%).

*

  • Year
  • GDP increase in real terms
  • Real salary gain

*

Last but not least, it should be noted that an end in the systematic increase of wage purchasing power is foreshadowed, whether the GDP increases (and then further pressure is put on speeding up the incomes) or GDP falls.

Next year, real wage income would get again, otherwise naturally, in line with the evolution of the economy from which it is paid.

Mergeți în homepage ›
Publicat la data de 23.11.2020

Lăsați un comentariu


NEWS

New Renault boss: “Dacia is a miracle. It's time for the brand to flourish"

Luca de Meo (foto), the new general manager (CEO) of Renault group, considers that Dacia project proved to be a miracle and that no one… Mai mult

Pentagon transforms Campia Turzii unit into a NATO air hub at the Black Sea

A former Soviet airbase in central Romania could become a hub for US Air Force operations in south-eastern Europe, where the Pentagon is seeking to… Mai mult

Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved to terminate negotiations with Chinese for building reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda

Nuclearelectrica's Board of Directors has been mandated to initiate proceedings to terminate negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), as well as legal effects… Mai mult

Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level

"Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold" - is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult

Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well

Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult

Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros

GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult

Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult

Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA

(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult

Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult

IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published

The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult

Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states

Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult

Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks

The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult

Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult

Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult

Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals

Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult

ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes

The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult