fbpx Modifica setari cookieuri

SIMILAR ARTICLES

A new US-Romania agreement in military field – a 10-year plan to strengthen defence in Black Sea area

Defence Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper met on Thursday at the Pentagon with Romanian National Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and the two signed a “defence… Mai mult

Romania’s direct investments abroad – EUR 324 million in 2019: Cyprus, the most important destination

The balance of Romania’s direct investments abroad amounted to EUR 324 million in 2019, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Bank of… Mai mult

5.2% of GDP deficit in 8 months: a general decline in revenues, sharply rising expenditure and investment

The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first eight months of 2020 registered a deficit of RON 54.77 billion (5.18% of GDP, an… Mai mult

Construction works boom in Romania make neighbours’ factories churn: we import one million tons of steel-concrete, meaning 100% of necessary quantities

Two contradictory phenomena occur during the development of an economic sector that is vital for development: on one hand, we have the boom in the… Mai mult

Romanian leu – marginally declining against the euro, but significantly appreciating against zloty, forint and koruna

With an evolution labelled as a “new negative record” and “the national currency continues to decline” after the reference exchange rate announced by the BNR… Mai mult

Romania’s recovery – in WB Report: 2021 indicators compared to starting moment of Covid crisis

de Marin Pana , 11.10.2020

The data included in the autumn report of the World Bank “COVID-19 and Human Capital” which brings the forecast for Europe and Central Asia countries up to date shows the scepticism of this institution’s specialists regarding a rapid recovery of the Romanian economy, by reference to official estimates issued locally.

Thus, the National Commission forecasted an economic recoil of -3.8% this year, followed by a recovery of 4.9%, which would bring GDP level in 2021 to + 0.9% above that registered in 2019.

WB data show a significantly sharper decline (-5.7%), which, followed by the same growth figure in 2021, will not allow the economy to return to the pre-pandemic level until 2022.

Significant for the balance in the foreign trade exchanges, which was problematic even before the onset of the crisis, the level of exports would remain even in 2022 by almost five percentage points below that of 2019.

At the same time, imports, which saw a much smaller decrease during the crisis (-11% compared to -17.3% in exports), will increase by more than three percentage points.

*

  • Romania’s macroeconomic indicators (% of GDP, 2017- 2022)
  • Year
  • GDP evolution
  • Exports
  • Imports
  • Agriculture
  • Industry
  • Services
  • Current account deficit
  • Net foreign investment
  • Budget deficit
  • Public debt
  • Interest payments
  • Inflation (%, annual average)

*

How economic sectors will recover

The National Commission for Strategy and Forecast (CNSP) did not provide figures for 2022 in the forecast published in August 2020, but showed a decrease in exports by only -10.3% in 2020, followed by an almost full recovery in 2021 (+9.7%). As for imports, if the WB does not foresee their return in 2021 to the level of 2019 (-3.8%), the CNSP data lead to an increase of 2.7% (which would not be a good thing if export recovery is not confirmed as well).

A return that we all want, it also matters but on what economic structure, as, unfortunately, we can see from the WB estimate, again more sceptical than the governmental one.

It is important that neither industry (-1.7%) nor agriculture (-1.4%) will reach in 2022 the same production level from 2019. Worse, they will not even reach the level of 2018, because the decrease in these key sectors began before and was unrelated to the pandemic crisis.

The segment of the economy that will recover quickly in 2021 is that of services, where the figures provided by the WB are close to the official ones, with a slightly more optimistic result in government statistics (+1.2% CNSP compared to +0.8% WB for 2021 – we remind that we do not have updated national data for 2022 forecast – with + 5% 2022/2019 according to the WB).

Exceeding 50% of GDP threshold in foreign debt

The current account deficit is also an indicator where estimates are divergent, with significantly higher values ​​in the WB forecast. Here the problem is that we have already exceeded the limit allowed by macro-stability indicators (-4% the average over the last three years, -4.1% has been reached in 2019) and, if the figures advanced by the WB are confirmed, the situation will worsen towards 5% of GDP in 2022.

As expected, the support coming through foreign direct investment, conjecturally diminished by the problems faced by investors in their own countries, will resume gradually, to reach in 2022 back the (not very great) level of 2019.

Under these conditions, the budget deficit would rise to 9.1% of GDP this year (8.6% in the official forecast) and would recover towards -6.3% of GDP in 2021 (anyway much better than what both the European Commission and its own Fiscal Council, which advances double-digit values ​​if a 40% increase in pensions is implemented, warn).

However, the 50% threshold in public debt will be crossed in 2022 and public debt interest payments (presented as the difference between implementation and the primary balance indicated by the WB) would increase significantly. From 0.2 percentage points below the middle of the 3% fiscal range allowed by Maastricht criteria (suspended for 2021 but not for 2022), we will go towards 0.2 pp. above, which is not at all a good sign for the amounts remained available for investment.

Inflation and prices. Getting out of relative poverty – 4 years of going round in circles

Finally, surprisingly, although the value for 2020 is similar, values ​​presented for the average price increase in the next two years are significantly higher in WB’s assessment than that of BNR by 3.4% compared to 2.6% (quarterly average) in 2021 and 3.1% compared to 2.5% (average for H1 2022).

As a result, the shares of the population below the international poverty thresholds will return after the pandemic-induced increase shock, but will not reach in 2022 back where they were in 2019. Thus, below the international threshold of $ 1,900 (PPP), the rate targeted by the World Bank will be 3% in 2022 compared to 2.8% last year, below the middle-low income line ($ 3,200 PPP) we will have 5.6% instead of 5.2% (we will return to the situation in 2018) and for the middle-high income line ($ 5,500 PPP) we will reach 11.4%, compared to 10.2% (11.5% in 2018).

In essence, the population will feel a four-year cycle during which it went round in circles, in terms of getting out of relative poverty.

Mergeți în homepage ›
Publicat la data de 11.10.2020

Lăsați un comentariu


NEWS

New Renault boss: “Dacia is a miracle. It's time for the brand to flourish"

Luca de Meo (foto), the new general manager (CEO) of Renault group, considers that Dacia project proved to be a miracle and that no one… Mai mult

Pentagon transforms Campia Turzii unit into a NATO air hub at the Black Sea

A former Soviet airbase in central Romania could become a hub for US Air Force operations in south-eastern Europe, where the Pentagon is seeking to… Mai mult

Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved to terminate negotiations with Chinese for building reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda

Nuclearelectrica's Board of Directors has been mandated to initiate proceedings to terminate negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), as well as legal effects… Mai mult

Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level

"Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold" - is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult

Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well

Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult

Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros

GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult

Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult

Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA

(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult

Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult

IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published

The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult

Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states

Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult

Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks

The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult

Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult

Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult

Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals

Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult

ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes

The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult