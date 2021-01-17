fbpx

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Analysis: How pandemic changed the consumption and saving habits in Romania

The pandemic has significantly changed the consumption habits but also the saving habits of Romanians, according to the INS data analysed by cursdeguvernare.ro. The saving… Mai mult

Brexit effect on Romanian foreign trade

Over the last years, the United Kingdom has been Romania’s most important foreign trade partner, with which we have managed to record a significant trade… Mai mult

Doubled demand for Romania’s state bonds. Declining interest rates

The Ministry of Public Finance has contracted government securities worth RON 1.2 billion, of which state bonds maturing in October 2030 covered EUR 801.8 million,… Mai mult

Interview with Mateusz Walewski: We still have a price advantage, but we have to move from “production” competitiveness to “technological” competitiveness

The imminent future of the economies of Central and Eastern Europe, the end of the tunnel for the Covid crisis, Eastern convergence – how does… Mai mult

GDP 2020 estimate – reduced for the third time in the official forecast. Remarks

The GDP 2020 estimate has been reduced for the third time in a row in the so-called Preliminary Autumn Forecast for the budget amendment published… Mai mult

Net electricity imports – up by more than 74% in 2020 compared to 2019. Although consumption decreased

de Adrian N Ionescu , 17.1.2021

The net import of electricity in first 11 months of 2020 was already higher by 73.9% compared to the whole 2019, despite the consumption reduction, according to the data announced on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The population’s consumption increased by 4.3%, but the consumption of the economy decreased by 6.3% due to the recession caused by the pandemic. The economy consumes 74.8% of the total.

December will bring the net increase in imports up to over 74% for the entire 2020, as there were no reasons to reverse the trend since the beginning of the year.

Between January 1 and November 30, net electricity imports amounted to 2.64 billion kWh (2.64 million MWh, or 2,640 GWh, or 2.64 TWh), in order to support a total final consumption decreasing by 4%, down to 48.54 TWh.

Imports increased by 56.5% compared to the first 11 months of 2019, more than exports (+ 40.6%).

The Romanian electricity market is interconnected (coupled) at the price level with Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which means that lower prices on these markets encourage Romanian imports.

*

  • Electricity balance
  • Preliminary data
  • Million kWh      Difference (+/-), in million kWh
  • Sources (total)
  • – Production
  • – in classic thermal power plants
  • – hydroelectric plants
  • – nuclear power plants
  • – wind power stations
  • – photovoltaic power plants
  • – Import
  • Usage (total)
  • – final consumption
  • – in economy
  • – public lighting
  • – population
  • – Own technologic consumption in grids and stations
  • – Export

*

The decrease in final electricity consumption (-4%) was higher than in production, which decreased by 6.5% to 50.62 TWh.

The largest decrease was registered by “classic thermal power plants” production, of – 15.5% down to 18.17 TWh, with the vast majority of capacities on coal.

Oltenia Energy Complex usually provides 20% of the country’s electricity consumption, using lignite, but at high costs due to the spending on green certificates, required by the high pollution level. CE Oltenia was on the verge of insolvency because of this.

Import of oil products has also increased

While fuel producers reduced their volumes, imports of oil products increased by 11%, to 3.073 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe).

*

  • Main primary energy sources
  • Preliminary data
  • Thousands of tonnes equivalents
  • Changes
  • Total    Production       Import              Total    Production       Import              Total    Production       Import
  • Sources- total
  • Of which
  • Net coal
  • Oil
  • Usable natural gas
  • Hydroelectric, wind, solar, nuclear energy and electricity from imports
  • Oil products from import

*

Between January 1 and November 30, 2020, primary energy sources decreased by 11.3% compared to the same period of 2019, to 28.47 million toe.

Production decreased by 10.1% to 16.4 million toe, and total imports decreased by 13% to 12.07 million toe.

Mergeți în homepage ›
Publicat la data de 17.1.2021

Lăsați un comentariu


NEWS

New Renault boss: “Dacia is a miracle. It's time for the brand to flourish"

Luca de Meo (foto), the new general manager (CEO) of Renault group, considers that Dacia project proved to be a miracle and that no one… Mai mult

Pentagon transforms Campia Turzii unit into a NATO air hub at the Black Sea

A former Soviet airbase in central Romania could become a hub for US Air Force operations in south-eastern Europe, where the Pentagon is seeking to… Mai mult

Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved to terminate negotiations with Chinese for building reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda

Nuclearelectrica's Board of Directors has been mandated to initiate proceedings to terminate negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), as well as legal effects… Mai mult

Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level

"Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold" - is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult

Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well

Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult

Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros

GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult

Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult

Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA

(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult

Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult

IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published

The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult

Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states

Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult

Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks

The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult

Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult

Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult

Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals

Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult

ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes

The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult