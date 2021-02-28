Ministry of National Defence submits the 2021 shopping list to the Parliament for approval

SIMILAR ARTICLES
de Victor Bratu , 28.2.2021
The Government discusses in Wednesday’s meeting the memorandum by which the Ministry of National Defence requests the Romanian Parliament’s approval for initiating the procedures for awarding the contracts related to 10 endowment programs.
According to the legislation in force, the Parliament’s approval is needed when the estimated value of an endowment contract is equal to or higher than the equivalent amount in RON of EUR 100 million, except VAT.
The annex containing 10 endowment programs for which Romanian Parliament’s prior approval is required is not made public, as it is considered professional secrecy.
However, from public statements made in recent months by various Romanian officials and from information published in American specialised magazines, the following are among the endowment priorities for 2021:
- acquisition of new radar monitoring systems
- completion of HIMARS systems acquisition
- launching the corvettes into production
- acquisition of mobile anti-ship missile launcher systems
The value of these acquisitions exceeds 2% of GDP, and the Ministry of National Defence explained that the endowment programs presented “are to be initiated in the coming years depending on the capacity to finance them /allocate budget for them”.
The endowment programs aim at operationalizing the targets for mandatory capabilities within the NATO defence planning process in order to achieve the objectives of the Romanian Armed Forces Transformation by 2040.
These programs will provide military equipment and weapon systems to achieve a flexible force structure, with a wide range of capabilities specific to the 21st century, with means for ensuring its survival in the tactical field, extensive situational knowledge and increased firepower.
The amounts of the procurement contracts presented are estimated values, based on the substantiation data collected so far by the authorities. The actual values of the procurement contracts may vary depending on the type of procurement, its duration, terms imposed and implementation time.