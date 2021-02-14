fbpx

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Commission’s winter forecast for Romania: increase of at least 3.8%, but exports will have a negative contribution

Romania’s GDP will increase by 3.8% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, respectively, according to the winter economic forecasts, published on Thursday by the European… Mai mult

Net electricity imports – up by more than 74% in 2020 compared to 2019. Although consumption decreased

The net import of electricity in first 11 months of 2020 was already higher by 73.9% compared to the whole 2019, despite the consumption reduction,… Mai mult

Analysis: How pandemic changed the consumption and saving habits in Romania

The pandemic has significantly changed the consumption habits but also the saving habits of Romanians, according to the INS data analysed by cursdeguvernare.ro. The saving… Mai mult

Brexit effect on Romanian foreign trade

Over the last years, the United Kingdom has been Romania’s most important foreign trade partner, with which we have managed to record a significant trade… Mai mult

Doubled demand for Romania’s state bonds. Declining interest rates

The Ministry of Public Finance has contracted government securities worth RON 1.2 billion, of which state bonds maturing in October 2030 covered EUR 801.8 million,… Mai mult

Covid in 2021 Budget: Fighting pandemic will cost about EUR 3 billion, plus state guarantees of almost EUR 6 billion

de Adrian N Ionescu , 14.2.2021

The Government estimated at almost 1.29% of GDP (RON 14.38 billion) the impact of measures for preventing and combatting COVID-19 pandemic on 2021 general consolidated budget, according to the Ministry of Finance’s forecast report on the macroeconomic situation in 2021.

Programs worth RON 28.1 billion are added to the measures leading to clear expenditures of over RON 14 billion, programs aimed at supporting through state guarantees the activity of SMEs (including those with a turnover of more than RON 20 million), as well as the activity of large companies.

The costs related to the measures with an impact on budgetary expenditures are lower by 1.75 billion lei compared to those taken in 2020, in accordance with the general policy of reducing expenditures.

The measure with the most significant impact (RON 4.46 billion) on consolidated budget expenditures is the one related to the investment grants program, which “consists of granting financial support from non-reimbursable foreign funds, related to the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020, in the context of COVID-19 crisis, whose activity was affected by the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus “, according to the report mentioned.

The other measures with a budgetary expenditure impact refer to:

  • ·         financial support for travel companies (accommodation, food, agencies) – RON 2.5 billion;
  • ·         indemnities granted to employees during the temporary interruption of the employment contract or to professionals with individual agreements, as well as the settlement of 41.5% of the gross salary for employees whose contracts maintained and other indemnities – RON 1.9 billion;
  • ·         program for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccine and for operating vaccination centres – RON 1.4 billion;
  • ·         costs for medicines, sanitary materials, reagents and other products needed for the diagnosis and treatment of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus – RON 1.35 billion;
  • ·         salary increases granted to public administration during the pandemic – RON 1.05 billion;
  • ·         state aid scheme (grant) through state guarantee facilities for loans granted to SMEs by credit institutions – RON 0.63 billion;
  • ·         acquisition of medical equipment, mobile hospitals and other capital expenditures besides medical emergency stocks – RON 0.50 billion;
  • ·         acquisition of medical emergency stocks – 0.35 billion lei;
  • ·         acquisition of mobile IT equipment, respectively tablets with internet access for students – RON 0.14 billion;
  • ·         risk incentive – RON 0.10 billion.

The Ministry of Finance’s report says that support measures related to COVID-19 taken in 2020 amounted to a total cost of 4.85% of GDP, which means almost RON 50.5 billion.

“Some of these measures will continue in 2021 in addition to other new measures approved, which generates an estimated (total) cost of 3.81% of GDP”, namely RON 42.55 billion, according to the document.

Mergeți în homepage ›
Publicat la data de 14.2.2021

Lăsați un comentariu


NEWS

New Renault boss: “Dacia is a miracle. It's time for the brand to flourish"

Luca de Meo (foto), the new general manager (CEO) of Renault group, considers that Dacia project proved to be a miracle and that no one… Mai mult

Pentagon transforms Campia Turzii unit into a NATO air hub at the Black Sea

A former Soviet airbase in central Romania could become a hub for US Air Force operations in south-eastern Europe, where the Pentagon is seeking to… Mai mult

Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved to terminate negotiations with Chinese for building reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda

Nuclearelectrica's Board of Directors has been mandated to initiate proceedings to terminate negotiations with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), as well as legal effects… Mai mult

Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level

"Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold" - is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult

Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well

Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult

Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros

GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult

Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway

The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult

Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA

(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult

Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania

Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult

IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published

The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult

Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states

Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult

Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks

The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult

Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult

Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways

Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult

Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals

Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult

ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes

The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult