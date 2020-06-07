SIMILAR ARTICLES
Conditions and mechanism for accessing financing from recovery fund: supervision, indicators, approvals, diplomacy
The European Commission is doubling its efforts to show that Europe has learned the lessons of the past and will avoid now, after the “Great… Mai mult›
Deleting the red lines in order to re-invent Europe
This article was written on April 15 and has appeared in the May 2020 issue of the publication “Cronicile Curs de Guvernare”. As such, it… Mai mult›
Surprise in budget implementation for first 4 months: revenues in April were on the rise. Budget deficit – reached 2.5% of GDP
The general consolidated budget registered for the first four months of the current year a deficit of almost RON27 billion, equivalent to 2.48% of GDP… Mai mult›
The Monkey in its Labyrinth
Covid is a curse which helps the Romanian economy: it opens no new roads for us but closes the old ones and forces us to… Mai mult›
Industrial production decreases for the 8th month in a row. -3.1% in January
According to the data communicated by the NIS, in January 2020, Romania registered a new decrease in monthly industrial production, by -2.4% in gross series… Mai mult›
S&P maintains Romania’s rating at level recommended for investments: Romania has access to foreign financing / Fiscal consolidation is inevitable after elections
de Adrian N Ionescu , 7.6.2020
Rating agency Standard & Poor’s has confirmed the ratings for Romania at ‘BBB minus / A-3’ and maintained the negative outlook.
This rating maintains Romania in the range recommended for foreign investments, in the context that prospects of downgrading to “junk” would have been incalculable in terms of financing conditions.
Favourable arguments
“We believe that Romania’s access to foreign financing and its debt level, still moderate, allow managing the pressure to reduce foreign investment and remittances,” says the S&P Global Ratings report.
Maintaining the rating level, which gives confidence in Romanian bonds, was decided considering “the fiscal consolidation that is expected after general elections in 2020“.
Also, “Romania has the capacity to absorb the (financial) deterioration expected for 2020. (…) We expect a balanced monetary conduct and recognize Romania’s EU membership as an anchor and that is likely to bring the financial support through the extraordinary structural funds which are to be allocated”.
Warnings
S&P warnings are no less severe than in December when the agency changed its outlook from stable to negative:
- “Even if the current fiscal decline will provide enough political leverage to consistently reduce the costly pension increases provided by law for September, we see significant risks. In particular, the political landscape is confusing because of its fluidity and the probability that (the topic) will be a subject of electoral confrontation.”
- “The outlook is negative because of the risks related to fiscal and foreign balances over the next 18 months if the policies will fail to stabilize and consolidate the budgetary situation after the pandemic induced the recession,” the S&P report said.
The rating agency says it will, however, downgrade Romania’s rating if:
- “Fiscal and foreign imbalances remain high for longer than we anticipated, and the lack of fiscal consolidation will lead to an increasing foreign public debt and a higher interest rate bill than currently forecasted;
- the lack of (monetary and fiscal) policy synchronization will increase the exchange rate’s volatility, with potentially negative repercussions on private and public balance sheets”.
In December, S&P Global Ratings was the first of the rating agencies to revise its outlook on Romania to negative, from stable, maintaining the sovereign credit rating in foreign currency and short-term at “BBB minus / A-3”, after the new government revealed the reality of the budget deficit.
S&P then warned that it would change its rating in the next 24 months if:
- Fiscal and foreign balances will continue to deteriorate and imbalances persist for longer than expected, and the absence of fiscal consolidation will lead to a larger-than-expected increase in public and foreign debt than the agency estimates.
- The lack of synchronization between economic policies will lead to an excessive increase in real wages and an increase in the exchange rate volatility, with potential repercussions on public finance and the external position.
The other ratings – at “junk” border, negative outlook
All three major financial rating agencies gave Romania a rating of just one step above the “junk” category and all with negative prospects.
Fitch was the first rating agency that, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, reanalysed Romania’s capacity to pay the public debt and, although it maintained its rating above the “junk” red line, changed the outlook from stable to negative.
Fitch warned in April that Romania could have a budget deficit of up to 8% of GDP in 2020, above the government’s official forecast of 6.7%. Reducing the deficit in 2021 to 4.2% of GDP would be possible only by reducing or cancelling the 40% increase in pensions and limiting future wage increases.
Moody’s worsened Romania’s rating outlook from “stable” to “negative”, after less than one week, on April 24 and confirmed the long-term rating of “Baa3”, also one step away from the “junk” category, not recommended for investments.
Moody’s estimated in April an economic contraction of 5% of GDP and a budget deficit of 7.7% of GDP in 2020. The agency anticipates a very high deficit level for 2021, of 6.2% of GDP.
Citiți și:
Lăsați un comentariuAnuleaza raspunsul
NEWS
Renault holds expansion of its plant in Romania, 15,000 jobs cancelled at global level
"Putting capacity growth projects planned in Morocco and Romania on hold" - is one of the measures included in the draft plan of Renault Group… Mai mult›
Romania is a net importer of electricity in 2020 as well
Romania imported an amount of electricity of almost 796 GWh in the first month of this year, by more than 36% above what it exported… Mai mult›
Shareholders of Galati steel plant promise investments of one billion euros
GFG Alliance has committed to invest one billion euros to upgrade Galati steel plant in order to reduce emissions and increase production. Another EUR 1… Mai mult›
Transport Ministry announces it has sent to Brussels the financing request for Sibiu - Pitesti highway
The Transport Ministry, as the Intermediate Body in Transport, approved the financing request for the project "Construction of Sibiu - Pitesti highway", Sections 1, 4… Mai mult›
Romania and Juncker Plan: EUR 720 million attracted, of which 35% by Transgaz for BRUA
(The map of investment financed through Juncker Plan, by GDP share. Darker colours mean higher shares) The operator of national natural gas pipelines, Transgaz (TGN)… Mai mult›
Top 3 reasons why young people leave Romania
Lack of trust in authorities, corruption and low living standards are the main reasons why young people leave Romania. The data is part of a… Mai mult›
IMM Invest Romania – program implementing rules have been published
The Ministry of Public Finance announces that it has issued the methodological norms for the implementation of the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises… Mai mult›
Pollution import and car park expansion: comparisons with the other EU states
Romania is the EU country with the fewest cars in terms of the number of inhabitants, according to data recently published by Eurostat. We appear… Mai mult›
Government is trying to save budget deficit: reductions in public administration system, cancellation of bonus for harmful conditions, excise duty on soft drinks
The Government is preparing the public for the first measures aimed at avoiding the budget slippage, which would be applied by the PSD-ALDE government. News… Mai mult›
Laura Codruta Kovesi remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor
French Prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert will be appointed as head of the European Financial Prosecutor's Office, a position for which he was heard on Thursday, 11… Mai mult›
Romania - EU country with highest risk of dying in a road accident, Bulgaria is quickly decreasing number of victims since it built motorways
Romania recorded the highest road deaths in the EU also last year, with 96 deaths per one million inhabitants in 2018, almost double the EU… Mai mult›
Latest developments in progress at Health Ministry: Differentiated wages based on performance, competitions organised at a regional level not by hospitals
Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday further new changes that will be brought to the functioning of the health care system, including new rules for employment… Mai mult›
ANAF changes selection procedure for liquidators. Main changes
The new order on approval and selection procedures for insolvency practitioners is an important step to a very good direction, industry experts say. ANAF is… Mai mult›
Romania loses competition for a seat at UN Security Council. MAE Excuse: Campaign started too late
Romania lost to Estonia in the final vote to get the non-permanent member position within the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021. On Friday,… Mai mult›
Business internationalization / eMAG makes a step to entry five new international markets and targets a business of EUR 2 billion
eMAG hopes to get the opinion of the Hungarian Competition Council over the next two months for the acquisition of Extreme Digital, the market leader… Mai mult›