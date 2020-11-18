Open registration: ONLINE CONFERENCE Deposit-return system in Romania, from concept to implementation, November 24

fbpx Modifica setari cookieuri

de Redacţia , 18.11.2020

Sursa foto: https://zerowasteeurope.eu

A system which can save Romania from the packages waste and, at the same time, can ensure fulfillment of obligations in the field towards the EU. On the contrary, we can expect harsh financial penalties starting January 1st. The Deposit- return system led to spectacular results in recycling, in many countries and Romanian authorities are preparing to launch the legislation.

At the online conference „Deposit-return system in Romania, from concept to implementation”, organized by CursDeGuvernare.ro officials from Romania and the Government of Scotland, as well as representatives of the retail industry, of the drinks industry, recyclers and EU organizations will debate important information and answers concerning legislation and procedures related to this system.

 The debate will take place on November 24, between 11:00 and 13:30 (Romania’s time, GMT+2, CET+1) and will be LIVE  on CursDeGuvernare.ro and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CursDeGuvernare.ro/

The working languages of the event: Romanian and English.

Partners: National Association for Refreshing Beverage (ANBR), Romanian Brewers Association (ABR)

Media partner: Avocatnet.ro 

EVENT AGENDA (Confirmed speakers):

Moderator: Andreea PAUL, PhD, Associate Professor, ASE, president of INACO, The Initiative for Competitivity

11.05 – 11.20 Mircea FECHET, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Romania

  • The key legislative elements proposed in Romania in order to implement the SGR

11.20 – 11.30 Siegfried MUREȘAN, MEP, Vice-President of the EPP

  • European legislative context for the management of beverage packaging. What is and how is the plastic tax applied?

11.30 – 11.45 Don McGillivray, Deputy Director, Environmental Quality and Circular Economy, Scottish Government

  • Guarantee-Return System in Scotland – objectives and legislative framework

11.45 – 12.00 Saulius GALADAUSKAS, Chairman of the Board of USAD, Lithuania

  • DRSopportunities and challenges in Lithuania. How did Lithuania get from a collection rate of 34% to 92%?

12.00 – 12.10 Anna LARSSON, Director, Circular Economy Project Development Europe, Reloop Platform

  • Implementation of the principles of the circular economy through deposit-return systems for beverage packaging

12.10 – 12.20 Ermis PANAGIOTOPOULOS, Sustainability Director, European Federation of Bottled Waters

  • Efficient collection systems to achieve European objectives

12.20 -12.30 Constantin DAMOV, President, Romanian Coalition for the Circular Economy, Board Chairman, Green Group

  • The impact of beverage packaging collection systems in the recycling industry

12.30 – 12.40 Julia LEFFERMAN, General Manager, Romanian Brewers Association (ABR)

  • The role of the beverage industry in the design of packaging management systems in Romania

12.40 – 12.50 Alice NICHITA, President, National Association for Refreshing Beverage, Romania(ANBR)

  • Corporate social responsibility through the implementation of DRS

12.50 – 13.00 George BĂDESCU, Executive Director, Big Retailers Association in Romania

  • Organizing the packaging return pointsfor the consumers, within DRS

13.00- 13.10 Truls HAUG, Director UK and South East Europe, Tomra (confirmed)

  • Transparency, integrity and efficiency in the design, implementation and operation of deposit-return systems

13.10 – 13.30 Q&A / Conclusions

! In order to register and ask the speakers a question, please fill in this form:

You will be able also to interact through Facebook, but the questions sent via this form will have priority during the debate.

Argument:

Romania has only one month ahead to adopt the legislation on recycling and to quit the paradox – „circular economy without recycling”.

The solution chosen by the authorities and put on debate will have a major impact on several levels of consumption: the producer, the retailer and the final consumer will reposition themselves on the issue of packaging management, around a novelty that will improve the existing mechanism.

This is the deposit for each packaging, paid when buying the product – of an adequate value to stimulate the return of the container, but not to encourage fraud. Thus, a packaging recovery chain is born that will engage everyone: and the Romanian state must bring this chain to a functional level.

The solution to achieving the recycling targets by introducing a deposit-return system(DRS) is not new, and the states that have already implemented it have achieved spectacular results, an average recovery rate of over 80%.

Romania currently recycles about 13% -14% – in official numbers but even these seem not entirely real.

The conference organized by CursDeGuvernare.ro brings in public discussion, at the eleventh hour, this issue: not only from the perspective of the fines of 200,000 euros per day that Romania will have to pay, but, first of all, from the perspective of recovering the millions of packaging containers, lost, after consumption, into the nature; and the need for the actors involved to be aware that recycling is not a caprice, but a necessity, which should function logically, simply, and even conveniently.

We have only 1 month to create this system.

Publicat la data de 18.11.2020

