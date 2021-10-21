Justin Bieber, preferatul premiilor MTV

Cele mai multe nominalizări MTV Europe Music Awards le-a primit cântăreţul canadian Justin Bieber. Acesta a obţinut opt selecţii, inclusiv la categoriile „Best Artist” şi „Best Pop” şi este urmat de grupul k-pop BTS, cu patru nominalizări.

La categoria „Best Artist” au fost nominalizaţi: Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X şi The Weeknd.

Pentru „Best Pop” concurează BTS, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber şi Olivia Rodrigo.

Cel mai bun cântec va fi ales dintre „Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Bad habbits” – Ed Sheeran, „Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, „Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X, „Drivers Licence” – Olivia Rodrigo şi „Stay” – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber.

Pentru cel mai bun videoclip au fost selectaţi Doja Cat ft. SZA – „Kiss Me More”; Ed Sheeran – „Bad Habits”; Justin Bieber – „Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon; Lil Nas X – „Montero” (Call Me By Your Name); Normani ft. Cardi B – „Wild Side” şi Taylor Swift – „willow”.

„Best Collaboration”: Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – „Girl Like Me”, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – „Leave the Door Open”, Doja Cat ft. SZA – „Kiss Me More”, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – „Industry Baby”, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – „Stay”, The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – „Save Your Tears” (Remix)

„Best New”: Giveon, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, Saweetie, The Kid LAROI

„Best Electronic”: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Joel Corry, Marshmello, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia

„Best Rock”: Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon, Måneskin, The Killers

„Best Alternative”: Halsey, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, WILLOW, YUNGBLUD

„Best Latin”: Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira

„Best Hip Hop”: Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj

„Best K-Pop”: BTS, LISA, Monsta X, NCT 127, ROSÉ, TWICE

„Best Group”: BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Måneskin, Silk Sonic

„Best Push”: 24KGoldn, Fousheé, girl in red, Griff, JC Stewart, JXDN, Latto, Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo, Remi Wolf, SAINt JHN, The Kid LAROI

„Biggest Fans”: Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift

„Video for Good”: Billie Eilish – „Your Power”, Demi Lovato – „Dancing With The Devil”, girl in red – „Serotonin”, H.E.R. – „Fight For You”, Harry Styles – „Treat People With Kindness”, Lil Nas X – „Montero” (Call Me By Your Name)

„Best U.S. Act”: Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo şi Taylor Swift

Gala MTV Europe Music Awards va avea loc pe 14 noiembrie, la Budapesta, şi va fi transmisă live de MTV în 180 de ţări.