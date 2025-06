Video / Ucraina a atacat aerodromuri militare situate adânc în Rusia: „Un Pearl Harbor rusesc”. Peste 40 de bombardiere strategice ar fi fost lovite

Russia’s strategic bomber fleet burns!



Drones were lunched from trucks near 4 airfields deep inside Russia.



More than 40 planes destroyed at:

– Olenya Air Base in Murmansk

– Belaya Air Base in Irkutsk

– Ivanovo Air Base in Ivanovo

– Dyagilevo Air Base Ryazan

Via @ConflictDISP pic.twitter.com/0weP2viqa2