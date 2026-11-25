The Neptun Deep field, operated by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, is set to start production next year and reach an output of approximately 8 billion cubic meters per year by 2028, effectively doubling Romania’s natural gas production.

Analyst Vlad Ioniță from BCR Research Group calculated the impact the start of production will have on the Romanian economy. Neptun Deep will thus contribute 0.2 percentage points to GDP growth in 2027 and 0.4 p.p. in 2028, it will reduce current account deficit by 0.6 p.p. of GDP in 2027 compared to 2026 – partly thanks to the cessation of equipment imports for the project – and will generate additional state budget revenues of approximately 0.2% of GDP in both 2027 and 2028.

The macroeconomic effect will be more pronounced starting 2028. Production will only be partial next year, while this output is reflected in the GDP at the previous year’s prices – prices which were low and partially regulated in 2026. Moreover, the completion of construction reduces part of the investment.

Peak production levels will be reached in 2028. The primary risk stems from potential delays in the commissioning schedule: should production begin in Q3 2027 rather than Q2, the impact on economic growth would be felt almost entirely in 2028.

Companies operating the field anticipate that production will begin in the first half of next year, reaching full capacity by the end of the third quarter. Subsequently, 4 billion cubic meters will be extracted in 2027, with production set to reach 8 billion cubic meters from 2028 onward.

The total investment is approximately EUR 4 billion, with the majority of this amount already spent. The actual extraction of gas will contribute about 0.3 p.p. to economic growth in 2027, while the completion of the construction phase offsets just under 0.1 p.p. of this gain, as local project-related expenditures, amounting to approximately EUR 0.3 billion, come to an end.

In 2028, the transition to a full year of production adds slightly over 0.4 percentage points to economic growth. The contribution to annual growth then tends toward zero, while GDP levels remain around 0.7% higher throughout the production plateau phase.

„We estimate budget revenues of approximately EUR 0.9 billion in 2027 and EUR 0.8 billion in 2028, derived from royalties, the tax on additional income from offshore activities, and corporate income tax,” the BCR analysis shows.

The state will receive additional dividends with some delay: starting in 2028 for OMV Petrom, and a year later for Romgaz, which holds its stake through a subsidiary.

This improves the state budget balance by approximately 0.2 percentage points of GDP in 2027, with no significant further improvement in 2028. „These amounts are lower than the EUR 1.5-2 billion/year figure often cited around the Neptun Deep project, while also decreasing over the following years,” according to BCR analysts.

The forecast for gas reference prices points to values ​​around EUR 40/MWh in 2028 and slightly below EUR 30/MWh starting 2029, while the specific tax on offshore activities drops sharply as prices decrease.

The current account balance improves by approximately 0.6 percentage points of GDP in 2027 against 2026. About 0.4 percentage points come from natural gas itself through exports and a reduction in gas imports, after deducting profits accruing to foreign shareholders.

The remaining approximately 0.2 percentage points represents a one-time effect, as imports of equipment for the project – weighing on the 2026 deficit – largely disappear. The recurring contribution of gas production at full capacity amounts to approximately 0.4% of GDP in 2028, declining to about 0.25% in subsequent years as gas prices fall. These estimates assume that approximately four fifths of the gas volume is exported or replaces imported gas. The gain would be lower if a larger portion were consumed domestically; however, gas-based electricity production and fertilizer production could, in turn, replace other imports or be exported.

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