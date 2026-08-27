Structure shift of Romanian economy post-pandemic: where are we headed? Sectors driving GDP in 2025 vs. the EU and the region

The structure of the Romanian economy’s gross value added (GVA) indicates a redistribution of shares among the main economic sectors in the post-pandemic period (2021–2025): industry, and manufacturing in particular, saw a decline in its contribution to GDP formation, while construction, trade, IT&C, and professional services strengthened their positions.

Compared to other Central and Eastern European economies and the European Union average, Romania maintains a distinct profile: it has the highest share of construction in Gross Value Added (GVA) within the EU and is positioned at two extremes: it is among the states with the highest contributions from both agriculture and the IT&C sector, while consumption, transport and hospitality make the most significant contribution to GDP (over 20%), a level similar to Poland’s and well above the EU average.

Another interesting aspect: the EU-27 average remained remarkably stable, whereas local economic sectors experienced fluctuations of a magnitude several times greater than the European average. In the EU, no sector gained or lost more than 0.4 percentage points. Romania saw fluctuations of up to 4 percentage points in certain sectors.

Economic structure changes between 2021 and 2025

Viewed as a whole, the structure of the Romanian economy indicates a redistribution across economic sectors, to the detriment of manufacturing and in favor of construction and trade.

The largest declines are:

manufacturing (-3.9 percentage points);

agriculture (-1.6 points);

real estate activities (-1.4 points);

public administration, education and social assistance (-0,8 points).

The largest increases are:

construction (+2.2 percentage points);

trade, transport and hospitality (+1.9 points);

professional activities (+1 percentage point);

IT&C (+0.7 points);

financial services (+0.7 points);

art and entertainment (+0.7 points).

Evolution of major sectors contribution to the gross value added generated by the Romanian economy, 2021–2025

Construction is becoming the main feature of the Romanian economy

The share of construction rises from 6.4% in 2021 to 8.6% in 2025, an increase of 2.2 percentage points.

No other member state recorded a comparable gain in this sector. Croatia followed with an increase of 1.6 percentage points, Bulgaria with 1 percentage point, and Slovenia and Greece with 0.5 percentage points each.

At the EU-27 level, the share of construction remained virtually stable, edging up by 0.1 percentage points. Consequently, Romania is not following a general European trend but rather reflecting a specific domestic dynamic – the result of increased public investment in infrastructure.

At 8.6% of GVA in 2025, Romania has the second-largest share of construction in the EU, after Slovakia (7.7%) — which otherwise stagnated. Romania significantly exceeds the EU-27 average, which stands at 4.9%.

Romania’s deindustrialization: no other economic sector declined as sharply over the past five years as the manufacturing industry/This is the biggest drop in Europe

Between 2021 and 2025, industry recorded the most significant decline among all branches of the Romanian economy. The industry’s share of gross value added fell from 19.8% to 16.7%, representing a drop of 3.1 percentage points.

The decline is almost entirely attributable to the manufacturing sector, which lost 3.9 percentage points, falling from 15.7% to 11.8% of Gross Value Added (GVA). No other economic sector recorded a shift of such magnitude during the period under review, and no other EU economy experienced such a significant loss in this sector over the analyzed timeframe.

Over the analyzed period, Poland’s manufacturing industry, for instance, lost 2.9 percentage points, Latvia and Lithuania each lost 2.8 percentage points, and Estonia lost 2.2 percentage points. At the other end of the spectrum, Denmark gained 6.1 percentage points – the largest increase in the EU – reflecting the dynamics of the pharmaceutical and energy sectors. On average, the EU-27 lost only 0.4 percentage points.

Manufacturing industry: Romania records the largest decline in the region (-3.9 pp), almost double that of Poland (-2.9 pp) and well above the EU average (-0.4 pp).

With a contribution of just 11.8% to gross value added, Romania’s manufacturing industry lags behind Poland (14.4%), Slovakia (16.7%), and Slovenia (18.5%), and falls well below the Czech Republic (19.4%).

IT&C — relatively modest growth compared to Baltic neighbors

Romania gained 0.7 percentage points in IT&C, rising from 6.4% to 7.1%. This is a positive development, yet modest compared to the leaps seen in Estonia (up 2.5 percentage points), Cyprus (up 3.2 percentage points), or Lithuania (up 1.3 percentage points).

At 7.1% of GVA, Romania ranks above the EU-27 average (5%). Romania outperforms major economies in the region: Poland (4.3%), Hungary (4.6%), and the Czech Republic (6.9%). Only a few European economies highly specialized in digital services record higher shares (Ireland, Malta, Cyprus, Estonia, Sweden). Bulgaria ranks slightly higher, with a share of 7.4% of GDP.

Agriculture remains above the European average, although its contribution drops

In 2021, Romania started with the highest share of agriculture among the benchmark CEE economies: 4.6% of Gross Value Added (GVA), surpassing both Bulgaria (4.3%) and Poland (2.2%). By 2025, the share of Romanian agriculture had fallen to 3%, a decline of 1.6 percentage points – the second-largest drop in the EU after Bulgaria (down 1.8 percentage points).

Even after this decline, Romania continues to rank among the European economies with the largest share of agriculture.

The European Union average is 1.6%, and the industrialized economies of Western Europe generally have shares ranging between 0.5% and 2%.

In the region, Romania surpasses Poland (2.5%), the Czech Republic (1.9%) and Hungary (2.9%).

Trade, transport, and hospitality — the driving force behind the upward trend

Trade, transport, and hospitality gained 1.9 percentage points of GDP, reaching 20.3% of Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2025. This represents one of the highest shares for this sector in the EU, alongside Lithuania (23.6%), Spain (22.2%), Greece (20.6%), and Cyprus (21%).

It subsequently remains the most important sector of the Romanian economy, ahead of industry.

Compared to the European Union average (16.9%), Romania has a share that is more than three percentage points higher.

In the region, the level is close to that of Poland (20.7%) and higher than those of the Czech Republic (15.9%), Slovakia (17.8%), and Slovenia (17.9%).

At the EU-27 level, the same sector grew by 0.1 percentage points. Consequently, Romania outperforms the European trend, reflecting an economy with strong domestic consumption.

Professional activities — solid growth, but a modest starting point

Professional and technical activities gained one percentage point, reaching 8.1% of Gross Value Added (GVA). This trend is in line with the European average (an increase of 0.2 percentage points), though Romania started from a lower level than many Western states.

At 8.1%, Romania remains below the EU-27 average (10.6%) and below economies such as Germany (11.1%), Sweden (11.1%), France (13%), and the Netherlands (14.9%). In terms of CEE economies, Romania (8.1%) is comparable to Hungary (9.1%), Estonia (9.1%), and Slovenia (8.8%), and surpasses Bulgaria (6.2%) and the Czech Republic (6.8%).

Financial activities are recovering from the lowest level in CEE

Romania gained 0.7 percentage points in financial activities, reaching 3.5%. This remains below the EU-27 average (4.1%) and well below economies with large financial sectors: Luxembourg (24.9%), Cyprus (8.2%), Belgium (5%), and Estonia (5.5%).

Considering its neighbors in the region, Romania (3.5%) is comparable to the Czech Republic (3.3%) and Poland (4.5%), and is slightly below Bulgaria (5.6%).

The starting point in 2021 – 2.8% – was the lowest in CEE.

Real estate — the only significant decline in the services sector

The real estate sector lost 1.4 percentage points, falling from 7.7% to 7.2%. This represents the largest decline in the EU within this sector (Spain ranks second with a one-percentage-point drop over the 2021–2025 period). At the European level, the real estate sector grew by an average of 0.4 percentage points.

At 7.2% of GVA, Romania remains below the EU-27 average (9.5%) and below Central European economies with more mature real estate markets: Hungary (10.2%), the Czech Republic (11.3%), and Slovenia (6.2%).

Public services have one of the smallest shares in the European Union

The public sector (administration, defense, education, health) lost 0.8 percentage points, falling from 13.1% to 12.3%. The drop is more pronounced than the EU-27 average, which lost only 0.2 percentage points.

Romania ranks second-to-last in Europea, ahead of Ireland.

Data for the region: Poland (15.4%), Bulgaria (15.5%), the Czech Republic (14.5%), Estonia (15.4%), Hungary (14.7%).

Structure of Romania’s economy in 2025 vs. the EU average

The structure of Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2025, Romania vs. EU-27: Romania has significantly higher shares in construction (8.6% vs. 4.9%) and IT&C (7.1% vs. 5%), but much lower shares in public administration (12.3% vs. 17%), professional activities (8.1% vs. 10.6%), and real estate (7.2% vs. 9.5%).

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