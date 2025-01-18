Romania falls 10 positions in the world armies’ ranking, Global Firepower: 51st place out of 145

Romania fell ten positions in the 2025 ranking by Global Firepower, which annually compiles the top of the most powerful armies in the world according to several indicators. Romania currently ranks 51st out of 145.

Romania, overtaken by Switzerland

In 2024, our country ranked 41st/145, now ranking 51st/145. Romania registers a „Power Index” of 0.8984 in the ranking (according to the algorithm, the best-armed country is the one with an index as close as possible to zero). Moreover, in 2024, Romania ranked 11th among the top countries in Europe and 14th in NATO.

According to these statistics, Romania was overtaken in the last year by several NATO countries such as Denmark and Finland, but also by Switzerland. Malaysia, Iraq or Chile are countries that maintained their positions, Romania falling under these.

Romania, strong points, weak points

According to the analysis, Romania is doing well from a financial point of view and in terms of the number of soldiers, but presents low scores in the „naval power” and „air power” departments.

To elaborate, Romania’s strengths are represented by the railway infrastructure, a sufficient number of corvettes/frigates/anti-mine ships, missile launchers and artillery. The lack of attack helicopters and howitzers would be an issue, however.

USA still dominates the world ranking

The Global Firepower world ranking is dominated by the USA (0.0744), followed by the global number two – Russia (0.0788) – perfectly tied with China. India, South Korea and Great Britain follow in the ranking. France moved up to 7th place, swapping places with Japan, these being otherwise the only changes in the top 10. Turkey and Italy close the ranking of the top ten countries.

This year, Poland ranked 21st in the world, directly after Ukraine. It should be noted that in the last year, the Republic of Moldova managed to climb ten positions in the ranking, now standing at 134/145, ahead of Kosovo, Somalia or Iceland.

