Romania exported services worth €30.9 billion in the first 8 months, up 7.9% – Transport and IT&C sectors drove the €9.34 billion surplus – This did not offset the deterioration in the balance of goods trade

Romania’s service exports generated a surplus of EUR 9.34 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 8.2% compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by the transport and IT service sectors. However, this growth did not offset the external imbalance: the current account deficit widened by EUR 1 billion year-on-year, reaching EUR 19.93 billion, driven by an expanding trade deficit (in goods) and a deterioration in the balances for primary income (earnings from labor and investments) and secondary income (remittances, donations, etc.), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Service exports totaled EUR 30.88 billion between January and August 2026, compared to EUR 28.61 billion recorded in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 7.9%. At the same time, payments for service imports rose by 7.8%, to EUR 21.53 billion. Subsequently, the surplus in the services balance increased by EUR 712 million compared to the first eight months of last year, from EUR 8.63 billion to EUR 9.34 billion.

Transport and IT&C support the surplus in the services balance

Transport services, as well as telecommunication, computer, and information services, made the most significant contributions to the surplus of the services balance.

The positive balance for transport services reached EUR 4.63 billion, compared to EUR 4.07 billion between January and August 2025, an increase of EUR 559 million, or 13.7%. Receipts from transport services rose by 8.6% to EUR 7.91 billion, while payments increased by 2.2% to EUR 3.28 billion.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services generated a surplus of EUR 5.08 billion, compared to EUR 4.58 billion recorded in the same period of 2025. This represents an increase of EUR 504 million, or 11%. The growth rates for both imports and exports of IT&C services were similar. Within this category, receipts rose by 10.9% to EUR 8.17 billion, while payments increased by 10.7% to EUR 3.10 billion.

Services for the processing of goods owned by third parties recorded a surplus of EUR 1.84 billion, EUR 27 million higher than the level seen in the first eight months of last year. Receipts in this category rose by 2.7% to EUR 1.94 billion, while payments increased by 30.4% to EUR 103 million.

„Tourism exports” in the red, but amounts spent by foreign tourists in Romania increased

Conversely, the balance of tourism services remained in deficit, with a negative balance of EUR 2.98 billion, slightly below the EUR 3.02 billion recorded during the same period last year. This favorable trend was driven by a faster growth rate in spending by foreign tourists visiting Romania compared to the spending of Romanian tourists traveling abroad. Specifically, receipts from tourism and travel increased by 13.5% to EUR 3.69 billion, while payments made by Romanian residents for tourism services abroad rose by 6.5% to EUR 6.67 billion.

The ‘other services’ category recorded a surplus of EUR 778 million, compared to EUR 1.19 billion in the first eight months of 2025, as payments grew faster than receipts.

Overall, the surplus in the services balance covered the equivalent of approximately 41.7% of the trade deficit in goods between January and August 2026, compared to 40% in the same period of the previous year.

The table below illustrates the evolution of the balance by sector, receipts, and payments for services during the first eight months of 2025 and the first eight months of 2026, respectively.

The current account deficit increased by nearly EUR 1 billion, to EUR 19.93 billion

Romania’s current account deficit reached EUR 19.93 billion in the first eight months of 2026, compared to EUR 18.98 billion between January and August 2025, representing an increase of EUR 942 million, or approximately 5%.

In August 2026 alone, the current account deficit rose by EUR 3.64 billion, following a negative balance of EUR 2.09 billion in July. In the same month, the balance of goods deficit stood at EUR 3.34 billion, the services surplus reached EUR 1.06 billion, and the primary income deficit amounted to EUR 1.06 billion. Secondary income recorded a deficit of EUR 295 million.

The deficit in the balance of goods was the main factor contributing to the deterioration of the external balance, which increased by EUR 818 million, reaching EUR 22.39 billion from EUR 21.57 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Net receipts from services partially offset this imbalance, with a surplus of EUR 9.34 billion, up by EUR 712 million compared to the previous year.

Another negative factor was the primary income, where the deficit widened to EUR 6.67 billion, compared to EUR 6.37 billion in the first eight months of 2025, a drop of EUR 295 million.

Primary income refers to earnings that a country’s residents derive from labor or investments abroad, as well as payments made to non-residents from these same sources. This category includes wages earned by cross-border workers, as well as interest, dividends and profits of foreign investors. For instance, a foreign company owner of a factory in Romania generates profit and distributes dividends to its shareholders abroad. The payment of these dividends constitutes an outflow of primary income and contributes to Romania’s deficit.

In turn, secondary income saw an unfavorable trend, shifting from a surplus of EUR 322 million between January and August 2025 to a deficit of EUR 219 million during the same period in 2026. The difference between the two balances amounted to EUR 541 million.Secondary income consists of money transfers between countries for which no good, service, or financial asset is received directly in return. This category includes remittances sent by Romanians living abroad to their families back home, donations, current aid and certain contributions to international institutions.

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