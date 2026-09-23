Pulling the brakes: Potential GDP falls to 2% annually after prolonged periods of exceeding 3% – A strong investment cycle could boost it to 2.7% – Behind key indicators

Romania’s growth engine has slowed down, with the potential GDP growth rate dropping to approximately 2%, compared to the 3.5%–3.75% level recorded before the pandemic. A stronger investment cycle would avert a sharper decline and could raise potential GDP growth to 2.4%–2.7% for the 2027–2029 period.

The next challenge will depend less on the volume of infrastructure investment and more on the efficiency with which the new assets are utilized, writes ING Romania economist Valentin Tătaru, in an analysis of GDP trends.

The convergence process continues, but at a slower pace

Over the past two decades, Romania has closed much of the gap with Western Europe at a remarkable pace. GDP per capita, expressed in purchasing power standards, rose from approximately 44% of the EU average at the time of accession in 2007 to 78% in 2025.

Labor productivity rose rapidly, foreign capital brought technology and know-how, the workforce shifted toward higher value-added sectors, while EU integration generated a substantial investment dividend. However, although „we believe the convergence process is not yet over, the easy gains for closing the economic gap have already been exhausted,” notes Valentin Tătaru.

The engine of convergence shifts down a gear

The Romanian economy grew by only 0.7% in 2025 and is set to record an annual contraction in 2026. ING’s forecast for GDP growth over the 2027–2028 period is around 2.2%. Much of the economy’s current weakness is cyclical in nature, stemming from fiscal consolidation, high inflation, lower consumption, and a contraction of external demand, all of which have pushed GDP below its growth potential.

To the question of how fast GDP could grow if labor and capital were utilized at a normal level, ING’s current answer is 2%.

Before the pandemic, the IMF estimated potential growth at approximately 3.7% for the 2017–2019 period, a figure similar to the European Commission’s estimate. However, in its latest report, the IMF projected potential growth at 2% for 2025 and 1.8% for 2026.

However, ING economists are optimistic, believing that the current economic slowdown tends to exaggerate the scale of structural problems. As the investment cycle continues and adverse factors ease, growth potential could return to 2.4%–2.7% during the 2027–2029 period, according to ING’s analysis.

But to sustainably surpass the 3.0% threshold again (according to IMF projections for 2029–2030), more intensive labor utilization and significantly higher investment efficiency regarding productivity would be required.

Potential growth is an estimate, not a measurable criterion

Potential GDP cannot be measured directly. It must be inferred using models, which is why estimates can vary. In Romania’s case, the gap between the various estimates is quite significant. The IMF anticipates a temporary low, followed by a strong recovery in supply capacity.

GDP growth potential – Estimates by various institutions

Romania’s medium-term fiscal plan for the 2026–2028 period reflects a much more modest performance. European Commission forecasts regarding economic growth and the output gap also point to a weaker short-term trajectory. The assessment conducted by Fitch in August 2026 provides a useful and up-to-date reference point: the agency projects a return of growth to a potential rate of approximately 2.3% during the 2027–2028 period.

Differences between estimates do not render the concept of potential GDP useless, but they serve as a warning against the illusion of precision. The ING analysis falls between the more pessimistic assumptions in Romania’s fiscal plan and the more optimistic figures from IMF estimates. The structural slowdown is real, yet the cyclical shock expected in 2025–2026 will likely make the recorded minimum appear more severe than the medium-term trend.

What lies behind the key indicators

A simple way to understand potential growth is the idea that an economy can produce more because it possesses more capital or a more efficient workforce, or because it combines these two factors with greater efficiency (the total factor productivity – TFP – trend). The European Commission calculates this using a Cobb-Douglas production function:

g(potential GDP) ≈ g(TFP trend) + 0.35 × g(capital) + 0.65 × g(potential labor force)

If productive capital grows by 3%, the effective labor force remains constant, and TFP rises by 1%, potential GDP growth is slightly above 2.0%. This figure is close to the order of magnitude characterizing Romania today.

Factors’ contribution to potential growth

The message conveyed by the value of GDP growth potential is more important than the exact decimal value: the constraints stem not from a lack of investment, but from weaker productivity growth and less favorable labor force dynamics.

Gross fixed investment has recently reached a level equivalent to one quarter of GDP, and public investment has been exceptionally high. Reasonable assumptions regarding the capital-output ratio and depreciation place the contribution of capital to GDP growth at around one percentage point.

The demographic trend is negative, but employment, migration, structural unemployment and the hours worked also play a role, meaning the actual impact on the workforce is likely smaller. The result places the contribution of labor productivity at approximately 1.0–1.2 percentage points.

The shift from public to private investment is a key factor

The bright side of economic development is the massive influx of investments. New highways, railways, energy infrastructure, and digital networks directly boost capital accumulation. Furthermore, they can stimulate productivity by lowering transport costs, expanding the labor market, facilitating access to energy sources, and reducing red tape. However, these benefits materialize with a time lag; consequently, growth potential can improve even if the economy faces short-term difficulties.

The challenge for 2027 lies in reaching an inflection point. While NPRR funding concluded in August 2026, projects financed by cohesion funds are continuing. EU capital inflows will remain substantial, though lower than during peak years. Consequently, public investment will decline, heightening the importance of shifting from public to private investment.

If infrastructure improvement boosts industrial output, logistics capacity, energy projects and digital investments, gross capital formation can continue to contribute nearly one percentage point, while Total Factor Productivity (TFP) should rise as asset utilization increases. Without an increase in private capital investment, Romania will have completed a major investment cycle without achieving a corresponding leap in its long-term growth rate. This gap represents several tenths of a percentage point of potential growth.

Workforce: demographics matter, but not 100%

Romania’s population declined from 23.2 million in 1990 to 19.0 million in 2025. The population aged 20 to 64 fell from 13.4 million to 11.0 million, and the OECD estimates that this age group will shrink to just 8.5 million by 2050. Viewed linearly, this trend would ultimately reduce potential GDP growth by approximately 0.6–0.7 percentage points per year, based on the shares used in the EU’s calculation formula.

However, labor force potential is not determined solely by demographics. It also depends on participation rates, employment levels, skills and the number of hours worked. In 2025, only 69.0% of Romanians aged 20 to 64 were employed, compared to 76.1% across the EU; the employment rate among women was 59.5%. These gaps are significant. The IMF estimates that closing the participation rate gap relative to the EU average could boost the labor force by 14.5% and the level of potential GDP growth by approximately 6.5%. This refers to an effect on the absolute level rather than an annual growth rate, yet the economic impact is significant.

Consequently, for 2027 and beyond, the evolution of the workforce depends on Romania’s ability to integrate more women, young people and older workers into the labor market, to reduce the informal economy, to improve health and childcare services, and to utilize migration more productively. Population aging is largely a predetermined process, whereas the level of labor force utilization is not.

Productivity contributed the most to slower GDP growth

Labor productivity is the area where the bulk of previous economic growth has been lost. The European Commission estimates that real labor productivity per hour grew by approximately 4.5% annually between 2015 and 2019, but by only about 2.0% during the 2020–2025 period. Some slowdown was inevitable as the economy matured; however, the easiest gains, derived from resource reallocation, technology imports, and integration into European supply chains, have already been realized.

Nevertheless, Romania still has considerable potential to close the gap. European Commission data indicate that research and development (R&D) expenditure stood at approximately 0.5% of GDP in 2025, compared to the EU average of 2.2%. Business sector R&D spending accounted for 0.3% of GDP; only 8.8% of firms introduced product or process innovations between 2020 and 2022, and the share of people with higher education in the 25–34 age group was 23.2%, barely half the EU average.

An encouraging aspect is that Romania is already home to high-productivity firms and sectors, many of which are integrated into international supply chains. The challenge lies in dissemination: extending modern technologies, management practices and skills beyond a relatively narrow group of firms and urban centers.

This aspect is crucial, as the slowdown in potential growth cannot be primarily explained by lower capital accumulation or a contraction of the labor force. Investment remains at a high level, while the contribution of the labor factor has changed only insignificantly.

Consequently, the bulk of the decline is reflected in the trend of total factor productivity (TFP), an indicator measuring the efficiency of labor and capital utilization across the entire economy.

In practice, this points to a slower adoption of technologies, reduced innovation capacity and to a slower diffusion of productivity-enhancing practices from leading firms to the rest of the economy. Regardless of whether the current contribution of TFP stands at +0.6, +0.8, or +1.1 percentage points, the trend is what matters most: it remains well below the threshold of over 2 percentage points that underpinned Romania’s years of rapid convergence.

The role of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are particularly relevant for Romania, as they can simultaneously address two challenges: technologies requiring less labor become increasingly valuable – as the population ages – and digitalization can help disseminate efficient practices beyond a relatively small group of high-productivity firms.

The 2026 World Bank study „Innovation Rising” estimates that the widespread adoption of digital technologies – including software and AI-based tools – could ultimately boost labor productivity levels by up to 10–15% in Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland and Romania.

The term „level” is essential: it is not a matter of a 10–15% annual increase in productivity, but rather a cumulative gain that would materialize only as firms adopt the technology and reorganize their operations around it.

Consequently, our baseline scenario does not include a spectacular AI-driven boost. In an optimistic scenario, faster adoption could plausibly add a few tenths of a percentage point to annual potential growth for several years. However, this requires complementary investments in skills, management quality, research and development (R&D), and financing, as well as the presence of firms large enough to implement the technology.

How fast can Romania actually grow?

Three scenarios for the speed limit of Romania’s economic growth

The short-term outlook is marked by unusual uncertainty, as the current recession distorts real-time indicators of growth trends.

The estimated medium-term range is more solidly grounded in planned investment projects. Beyond 2029, the margin of uncertainty widens again: public investment returns to normal levels, the negative impact of demographic factors becomes more apparent, and productivity must play a more significant role in driving GDP growth.

That is precisely why a current potential growth rate of 2.0% does not limit actual growth to that same level. If output is initially below potential, actual GDP can grow more rapidly for a time as the gap narrows. The speed limit matters in the long run, not necessarily for every single quarter.

The importance of economic growth potential

Estimating potential growth is difficult, yet calculation errors can have real consequences for public policy. Regarding wages, labor productivity serves as the benchmark.

If the rate of productivity growth stabilizes around 2.0%, it would be difficult to sustain repeated real wage increases of 5.0–7.0% (or even higher) without compressing profit margins, driving up prices, or undermining competitiveness.

For fiscal policy, lower potential growth implies slower revenue growth and less favorable public debt dynamics. Cutting productive investment to protect current expenditure may improve the current deficit, but it weakens future GDP growth potential and, by extension, the fiscal indicators measured against it.

Uncertainty is also relevant for structural deficit estimates. Overestimating potential GDP can make a structural deficit appear cyclical, while underestimating it risks leading to an unnecessary tightening of fiscal policies.

Even so, potential growth of around 2.5% does not mean stagnation. If the EU economy grows by approximately 1.0%–1.5%, Romania can continue its convergence, albeit at a slower pace than during the period of rapid gap closing in the last two decades.

The investment bridge

Romania does not lack construction projects or prospects for convergence, but rather easy sources of growth. Before the pandemic, a potential growth rate of 3.5%–3.75% was plausible. Today, a figure of approximately 2.0% appears more realistic, with a gradual recovery to 2.4%–2.7% possible in the coming years, albeit with a wide margin of uncertainty.

In conclusion, public investments can create opportunities, but they cannot guarantee sustainable growth. Whether the Romanian economy’s “speed limit” rises again will depend on productivity, the labor force participation rate, and the ability of companies to transform new roads, railways, energy infrastructure and digital networks into higher value-added economic activities.

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