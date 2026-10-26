General (Ret.) Virgil Bălăceanu: NATO needs a permanent naval group in the Black Sea, with Turkey as framework nation – „The danger now lies in direct attacks on commercial vessels”

The drone strikes targeting commercial vessels near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria over the last few days and last week highlight the need to establish a permanent NATO naval group in the Black Sea, comprising the three allied states bordering the sea, Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, says retired General Virgil Bălăceanu (photo).

He explained for CursDeGuvernare.ro that such a structure should primarily serve to secure trade flows within the exclusive economic zones, contiguous zones and territorial waters of the three states. Turkey would need to play a central role, both thanks of its naval capabilities and because, given current circumstances, the deployment of military vessels from other NATO states into the Black Sea is not a viable option.

The general points out that, while the main incidents until now have involved drifting drones, drone debris, or naval mines, the current issue is direct attacks on commercial shipping.

To reiterate, Russia has limited until now its strikes on commercial vessels carrying Ukrainian goods exclusively to the Exclusive Economic Zones of Romania and Bulgaria, rather than their territorial waters. This wave of attacks in the Black Sea is an attempt to deter and intimidate the use of the coastal route for Ukrainian cargo, as part of an escalation in the economic war between the two belligerents: essentially, Russia aims to ensure that vessels loading Ukrainian goods can no longer navigate safely along the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria, thereby depriving Ukraine of this export route for its grain.

A permanent naval group to protect trade routes

The general states that the idea of ​​a permanent naval presence by the three allies bordering the sea should have been discussed long ago, and the new incidents make this need much more evident.

„I have argued for some time now that there is a need for the three sea-bordering states to establish a permanent naval task group within the NATO framework, with Turkey serving as the framework nation, a group capable of carrying out security missions within the exclusive economic zones, contiguous zones, and territorial waters of these three states,” says Virgil Bălăceanu.

In his view, the focus should not be on a large-scale joint command integrating land, air, naval, and special operations forces, at least at this stage, but rather, first and foremost, on an operational naval structure designed to protect commercial flows.

Bălăceanu links this proposal to the experience of the naval group previously established by Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to counter sea mines, but notes that the primary risk has changed in the meantime.

„The danger now is not posed by drifting mines, rather the danger lies in direct strikes on commercial vessels. Hence the consequences of how one monitors and secures areas of interest,” he adds.

Turkey, the key to a potential NATO structure in the Black Sea – It’s not just about ships: “Detection, monitoring, tracking, information exchange”

The general believes that the discussion regarding such a group cannot take place solely between Bucharest, Sofia and the NATO leadership, because the decisive role would fall to Turkey.

„Things depend to a great extent not so much on NATO as they do on Turkey. However, meetings are taking place between the presidents of Romania and Bulgaria and the NATO Secretary General (at the European Council in Brussels this Thursday and Friday), but I notice that Turkey is not directly involved and that is a mistake. Discussions must be held with Ankara first, and only then at the other level. Everything hinges on Ankara, whether they will agree to such a thing,” added Virgil Bălăceanu.

Turkey is important primarily thanks to the size and capabilities of its naval forces.

„Equipment that is technologically advanced, as well as in large quantity. Consequently, in quantitative terms, it is Turkey that can add value to such a naval group, bearing in mind that (…) Turkey will not permit the entry of other military vessels from other NATO member states into the Black Sea,” the general further explained.

He further warned that a naval task force alone would not be sufficient, given that defending the maritime domain requires integrating naval operations with land-based and airborne surveillance and combat systems. Subsequently, defense against aerial or maritime drones must be achieved through a combination of means, as systems deployed solely along the coast have limitations.

„We are not talking just about ships, but about integrated systems for detection, monitoring, tracking and information exchange. It is an extremely complex process. (…) Defense against drones is not limited to the maritime domain since we are dealing with protection, countermeasures and detection. Countering both aerial and maritime drones also involves ground-based systems and equipment, as well as aerial assets used for surveillance in the area. (…) But the focal point is this naval task group which, thanks to its mobility, should be capable of covering a much larger area than what could be managed by shore-based or ground-based systems,” explained Virgil Bălăceanu.

The general also points to a lack of sufficient integration between surveillance systems in Romania and Bulgaria as a problem, and stated that the response from Romania and Bulgaria must be the strengthening of their capabilities for the surveillance and protection of the Black Sea. „We don’t have proper integrated systems, including those under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, I am referring to the Romanian SCOMAR and the Bulgarian system. We have not cooperated with Bulgaria at all until now. Neither side deemed it necessary. Yet, a crisis situation now compels us to work together. (…) We should at least join forces now, not merely through rhetoric and declarations, but in a practical sense. There are several issues that need to be integrated. Pending the establishment of a maritime security hub in Constanța and Varna, we must secure the Black Sea space for the time being,” the general concluded.

***