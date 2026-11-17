Following a 2.1% increase against the second quarter of 2026, Romania’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded its first year-on-year growth of the year in the third quarter, according to flash estimates released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (NIS).

The year-on-year growth stood at 0.3% in the seasonally adjusted series and 0.1% in the raw series.

However, data for the first nine months indicate an economic decline of -0.3% of GDP in the raw series, and of -1% in the seasonally adjusted series.

The growth in Q3 follows two consecutive quarters in which GDP fell below the levels recorded during the corresponding periods of 2025. Specifically, the economy saw declines of 1.4% in Q1 and 1.9% in Q2, based on the seasonally adjusted series. In terms of raw series, the year-on-year GDP performance was also negative for the first two quarters, with declines of 1.2% in Q1 and 0.2% in Q2.

The quarterly growth of 2.1% follows a 0.3% decline in the first three months of the year and stagnation in the second quarter, relative to the preceding quarters.

Forecasts point to an annual contraction this year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) drastically lowered its forecast for Romania’s economic performance this year, from a +0.7% GDP growth projection in the spring to -0.5% in the new World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, published in October.

The analysis of Capital Economics points to a 1% contraction in GDP this year.

The National Strategy and Forecast Commission revised its economic growth outlook for 2026 downward, shifting from a real growth of 0.1% to a contraction of 0.4%. Nevertheless, the estimated nominal GDP rose to RON 2,086.3 billion, RON 30.3 billion above the spring forecast thanks to an upward revision of inflation.

CFA Romania anticipates that Romanian economy will see only a modest recovery in 2027, between 0% and 0.5%, well below external forecasts of 1.8%–2.5%.

Data revisions

With the inclusion of the estimate for the third quarter of 2026, the National Institute of Statistics recalculated the seasonally adjusted quarterly GDP series, which also led to the revision of some previously published data.

The changes:

Q1 2025 against Q4 2024: the index was revised from 100.1% to 100%.

Q2 2025 against Q1 2025: no changes were made, with the index remaining at 100.5%.

Q3 2025 against Q2 2025: no changes were made, with the index remaining at 99.9%.

Q4 2025 against Q3 2025: the index was revised from 98.3% to 98.5%.

Q1 2026 against Q4 2025: the index was revised from 99.9% to 99.7%.

Q2 2026 against Q1 2026: no changes were made, with the index remaining at 100%.

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