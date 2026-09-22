Capital Economics/Romanian economy to shrink by 1% of GDP in 2026: slim prospects for immediate recovery – Energy keeps inflation high

Romania’s economy is likely to contract in 2026, with GDP dropping 1%, while prospects for a sustained recovery stay slim amidst a persistently high budget deficit and political deadlock, according to an analysis by Capital Economics economists Liam Peach, William Jackson and Nicolas Crittenden.

„The fiscal deficit is narrowing but remains too high, while the persistent political deadlock makes the process of reducing it increasingly difficult. A significant loss of investor confidence remains a major risk,” economists point out.

They note that Romania’s recent performance has not been as weak as anticipated. However, the outlook is not very optimistic.

„The economy narrowly emerged from recession in the second quarter. Despite this, prospects for a significant recovery remain slim. Activity indicators for the third quarter remain very weak, and the momentum generated by EU funds inflows is fading,” warn Capital Economics analysts.

GDP: -1% in 2026, followed by a gradual recovery

They estimate that Romania’s GDP will shrink by 1% in 2026, following a 0.7% growth in 2025. For 2027, the company projects growth of 1.5%, and 2.3% for 2028.

The forecast for Romania is more pessimistic than the general outlook for emerging Europe. Capital Economics states that it is „less optimistic than the consensus on Romania,” given that fiscal tightening will keep the economy close to stagnation.

„Last year’s VAT hikes kept inflation high, while the labor market was very weak, with real wages falling by 6.8% year-on-year in the second quarter. These negative pressures are likely to persist for some time,” analysts point out.

They estimate that the unemployment rate will rise from 6.1% in 2025 to 6.7% in 2026, reaching 7.1% in 2027 and stabilizing at 7.1% in 2028.

Inflation: 8.3% in 2026, followed by a slowdown

Capital Economics projects inflation at 8.3% in 2026. The forecast for 2027 stands at 5%, and at 4% for 2028. According to the analysis, the VAT hikes introduced last year have kept inflation high, and inflationary pressures will persist for some time. Foreign analysts also estimate that the NBR’s monetary policy rate will stay at 6.5% at the end of 2026. Furthermore, they expect the next interest rate adjustment to be a cut of 25 basis points in the third quarter of 2027.

Regarding the budget deficit, foreign economists anticipate a decline to 6% of GDP this year, but warn that „in the absence of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Facility to drive reforms, the pace of deficit reduction will slow down.” Moreover, president Dan is facing difficulties in appointing a prime minister capable of leading a stable government.

PIB Public debt climbs to 64% of GDP

Government debt is projected to rise from 59.3% of GDP in 2025 to 61.8% in 2026, and subsequently to 63.5% of GDP in 2027 and 64.3% of GDP in 2028.

Capital Economics estimates the current account deficit at 7.5% of GDP in 2026, down from 7.8% in 2025, warning that the external positions of Romania and Turkey are the most vulnerable in the region.

„External positions are most vulnerable in Turkey and Romania and could be exposed to risks in the event of a more adverse scenario regarding energy prices,” the analysis states.

Capital Economics forecasts point to a level of 7.25% at the end of 2026 and 7.00% at the end of 2027 for the 10-year yield of Romanian government bonds.

Political risk and investor confidence

Capital Economics considers the political situation and the difficulty of maintaining the fiscal consolidation process to be the main constraints on Romania’s economy.

„Maintaining the path of fiscal consolidation will help contain bond yields and avoid a credit rating downgrade below investment grade. Preserving financial market stability will also enable the central bank to loosen monetary policy next year, once inflation falls to a lower level. Looser financial conditions should help strengthen the recovery from 2028 onwards, though risks remain clearly tilted to the downside, given the persistent political crisis and the risk of fiscal slippage,” they warn.

Capital Economics forecast for România

Indicator 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 GDP,% 0.9 0.7 -1.0 1.5 2.3 Unemployment % 5.5 6.1 6.7 7.1 7.1 CPI inflation,% 5.6 7.3 8.3 5.0 4.0 Budget balance,% GDP -9.3 -7.9 -6.0 -5.5 -5.0 Public debt,% GDP 54.8 59.3 61.8 63.5 64.6 Current account,% GDP -8.3 -7.8 -7.5 -6.8 -6.0 NBR rate, year end,% 6.50 6.50 6.50 5.75 5.50 RON/EUR, year end 4.97 5.10 5.30 5.35 5.40

Romania, among the weakest performing emerging economies

At the level of emerging Europe, Capital Economics states that it is relatively optimistic about Poland and the Czech Republic, but more cautious regarding Russia, Romania and Turkey. Analysts anticipate that emerging European economies weathered the energy shock with a relatively limited slowdown and expect the pace of regional economic growth to accelerate in 2027. However, outlooks vary significantly from country to country, and monetary policy cycles will increasingly diverge.

Poland is seen as one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies over the next 12 to 18 months. Capital Economics projects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2026 and 3.3% in 2027, both forecasts exceeding the consensus. The economy weathered the energy shock without significant deterioration, with activity supported by EU fund inflows, loose fiscal policy, and exports. However, analysts highlight concerns regarding low investment levels and the need for fiscal consolidation in the medium term. The budget deficit is estimated at approximately 7% of GDP for 2026, and the approach of elections limits the likelihood of rapid fiscal tightening.

In the Czech Republic, the economic recovery in the first half of the year was weaker than analysts had anticipated, leading to a downward revision of the 2026 growth forecast to 2%. However, Capital Economics expects growth to accelerate to 3% in 2027, supported by the labor market and a looser fiscal policy. At the same time, core inflation, wage growth and the fiscal stance will prompt the Czech central bank to continue tightening monetary policy, with two further hikes of 25 basis points bringing the rate to 4.25% by early 2027.

In Hungary, Capital Economics anticipates a strengthening of recovery over the coming year, supported by a rebound in industrial production and inflows of EU funds. However, growth is constrained by fiscal consolidation, given that the budget deficit could reach approximately 7% of GDP in 2026. Inflation fell sharply to 1.3% in August, but economists believe this trend will be short-lived, projecting that inflation will climb back above 3% next year. Consequently, the central bank is expected to pause its monetary easing cycle.

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